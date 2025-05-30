Statement by Minister Bloyce Thompson on the International Day of the Potato

CANADA, May 30 - Hon. Bloyce Thompson, Minister of Agriculture, issued the following statement on the International Day of the Potato:

"Prince Edward Island’s potato industry continues to be a cornerstone of our province’s identity, economy, and global reputation. From our dedicated growers and packers to the processors and distributors who bring PEI potatoes to markets around the world, each part of the industry reflects a deep commitment to quality, sustainability, and innovation.

PEI potatoes are more than just a crop — they represent generations of hard work, tradition, and Island community. This staple from our small province brings people together from around the globe.

As we celebrate the International Day of the Potato, I want to thank everyone in the industry for their dedication. I look forward to continuing to work with farmers and stakeholders to support the PEI Potato Industry. Together, we are growing a strong, sustainable future."



