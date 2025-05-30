Highly visible coastal hazard signs warn of erosion and safety risks

CANADA, May 30 - People travelling along PEI’s coastline can’t miss the bright and colourful signs placed in locations experiencing significant erosion and prone to flooding.

In contrast to the traditional green and yellow signage used by the province, these markers stand out and are hard to miss. With some of these areas posing potential danger due to erosion and flooding, it is important that the signs are very noticeable and grab people’s attention.

“Protecting our scenic coastline and making sure our residents and visitors are safe is a huge priority for our government. Hurricane Fiona caused a year’s worth of erosional damage in a single night. These new signs will help alert people of the potential dangers caused by erosion and flooding so they can enjoy our beautiful coastlines safely.” - Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Ernie Hudson.

The signs initiative was a collaboration between the provincial Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, and the Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action, and was a recommendation in the recently completed Prince Edward Island Interim Coastal Policy Report.

PEI’s unique coastline spans more than 3,000 kilometres in length. Coastal hazards have intensified in recent years due to extreme weather events and climate change.

In total, 40 signs will be placed in 15 locations across the province this summer in areas where there is a lot of activity, such as beaches, walking trails, cliffsides, and roadways.

This is the first phase of placing these types of signs throughout the Island. More hazard signs will be placed in other locations in the coming years.

Sign locations:

Erosion warning

North Cape

Cabot Park

Victoria Causeway

Northumberland Park

Red Point Park

Thunder Cove

East Point

Wood Islands Park



Flood warning

North Rustico Bay

North Rustico Wharf

Grand River

Tryon

Brackley

Panmure Island

Souris Causeway

