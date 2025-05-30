TEN, Ltd. Announces Date for the First Quarter 2025 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

ATHENS, Greece, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEN Ltd. (NYSE:TEN) (“TEN” or the “Company”), a leading diversified crude, product and LNG tanker operator, today announced that it will report earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, prior to the open of the market in New York on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

That same day, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, TEN will host a conference call to review the results as well as the management’s outlook for the business. The call, which will be hosted by TEN's senior management, may contain information beyond that which is included in the earnings press release.

Conference Call Details:

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 877- 405- 1226 (US Toll-Free Dial In) or +1 201-689-7823 (US and Standard International Dial In). Please quote “Tsakos” to the operator and/or conference ID 13753901. Click here for additional participant International Toll-Free access numbers.

Alternatively, participants can register for the call using the call me option for a faster connection to join the conference call. You can enter your phone number and let the system call you right away. Click here for the call me option .

Simultaneous Slides and Audio Webcast:

There will also be a live, and then archived, webcast of the conference call and accompanying slides, available through the Company’s website. To listen to the archived audio file, visit our website www.tenn.gr and click on Webcasts & Presentations under our Investor Relations page. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

ABOUT TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION

Founded in 1993 and celebrating 32 years as a public company, TEN is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN’s diversified energy fleet currently consists of 82 vessels, including twelve DP2 shuttle tankers, two scrubber fitted suezmax vessels, two scrubber-fitted MR product tankers and five scrubber-fitted LR1 tankers under construction, consisting of a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totaling 10.1 million dwt.

For further information, please contact:

Company

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.

George Saroglou

President & COO

+30210 94 07 710

gsaroglou@tenn.gr

Investor Relations / Media

Capital Link, Inc.

Nicolas Bornozis/ Markella Kara

+212 661 7566

ten@capitallink.com

Legal Disclaimer:

