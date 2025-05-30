The York Water Company Files a Rate Request Based on $145 Million in Investment

YORK, Pa., May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) filed an application with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) requesting a general increase in rates for water and wastewater services for its customers.

“While water and wastewater infrastructure throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is in need of improvement, York Water consistently makes timely and necessary replacement of pipes, pumps, and both water and wastewater treatment facilities each year,” said JT Hand, President and CEO of The York Water Company. “We do not take rate increases lightly. Our last increase was three years ago and following months of consideration we found that this increase is necessary in order to invest in every aspect of our system to ensure continual safe, reliable, water and wastewater services for our customers.”

This request, the first since 2022, includes $145 million in capital investments made by The York Water Company since the last rate increase through February 2027. These investments include replacing, reinforcing, and relining aging water mains, replacing meters, hydrants, and service lines to ensure customers have a safe, reliable supply of water that meets current and proposed regulations; expanding wastewater treatment plants to meet the needs of growing communities; improving company owned dams to comply with current regulatory standards required by the Department of Environmental Protection; and upgrading water and wastewater treatment equipment and facilities to maintain compliance with current regulations and provide resiliency in operations.

The Company is asking for a $24.2 million increase in annual revenues. If the request is granted in its entirety, the typical residential customer would pay an additional $14.16 per month (47 cents per day) for water and an additional $35.85 per month ($1.20 per day) for wastewater services. At the increased rates, the average cost of 1,000 gallons of water would remain slightly more than a penny per gallon.

If granted immediately, the rate increase would be effective August 1, 2025. The PUC may delay the effective date until March 2026. The rate review process is transparent and involves opportunities for public participation. York Water customers can contact our Customer Service team or visit www.yorkwater.com for more information.

The York Water Company provides water and wastewater services to over 212,000 people in 57 municipalities in Adams, Franklin, Lancaster, and York counties.

Contact Information: JT Hand, President & CEO jth@yorkwater.com -OR- Matthew Poff, CFO matthewp@yorkwater.com 717-845-3601

