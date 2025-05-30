From Awareness to Action: Take Charge of Your Urological Health This Men’s Health Month

BALTIMORE, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This June, the Urology Care Foundation (UCF), the official foundation of the American Urological Association, is urging men everywhere to streamline their health priorities by focusing on one often-overlooked area: urological health. Men’s Health Month is more than just a reminder—it's a call to action to take control of your well-being from the inside out.

Despite advances in medicine, men continue to face significant health disparities. Over 55% of men do not receive regular health screenings, and 77% are unaware of their family history regarding urological issues. Prostate cancer remains the most common urologic cancer, with over 313,780 new cases expected in 2025, and testicular cancer is the leading cancer in men aged 15–44.

“It’s so important for men out there to know that if you’re experiencing any sort of change or if something just feels off to go and see a doctor,” said Dr. Petar Bajic, director of Men’s Health at the Cleveland Clinic. “Getting to the bottom of an underlying health issue can be a time sensitive thing, and the earlier we catch it, the better the outcome will be. Ignoring symptoms can result in an underlying condition becoming less treatable. This applies to anything from high blood pressure to blood in the urine, which could be due to an underlying cancer in the urinary tract. Don’t hesitate to talk to your doctor about any new symptoms you’re experiencing.”

The Urology Care Foundation is dedicated to raising awareness about urological health by offering education and resources that empower men to turn knowledge into action. Each week in June, we encourage men to consider important health exams that can help keep their bodies in top shape.

Week 1: Sexual Health Exams

Men are encouraged to speak openly with their healthcare providers about erectile dysfunction, low testosterone and other sexual health concerns. These issues can be early indicators of broader health problems, including cardiovascular disease.

Week 2: Testicular Exams

About 75 out of 100 men with swelling or a lump in the testicle have cancer. This week, UCF is promoting self-exams and awareness among younger men, especially those aged 15–44.

Week 3: Prostate Exams

Prostate cancer often has no early symptoms. When symptoms do appear, they may include difficulty urinating, blood in the urine, painful ejaculation, or pain in the lower back, hips, or thighs. This week, UCF is encouraging men to discuss screening options with their doctors, especially those with a family history of prostate cancer.

Week 4: Urology Tune-Ups

This final week focuses on comprehensive urological health, including bladder, kidney and urinary tract health. Men are urged to schedule annual checkups and address symptoms like frequent urination, blood in urine or pelvic pain.

Whether it’s scheduling a prostate screening, addressing urinary symptoms or simply learning more about your body, now is the time to go with the flow and make your health a top priority. Check out our Men’s Health Month Info center for resources aligned with each weekly theme at www.urologyhealth.org/menshealth.

About the Urology Care Foundation: The Urology Care Foundation is the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation, and the official foundation of the American Urological Association. Collaborating with physicians, researchers, patients and the public, the Foundation supports and improves urologic clinical care by funding research, developing patient education and pursuing philanthropic support. To learn more about the Urology Care Foundation and its programs visit: www.urologyhealth.org.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has more than 26,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

