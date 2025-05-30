212 Derece Lays the Foundation for a New Generation of Leadership Through Its “Coaching for Transformation” Approach

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, 212 Derece Coaching Academy continues to lead a multi-layered transformation movement—from individuals to organizations, from education to business.

The book Coaching for Transformation, written by founder Can Deniz Timur, goes beyond traditional definitions of coaching and frames it not merely as a profession but as a mindset, a way of relating, and a foundation for human development. The book has contributed to the spread of a new language and culture in the field of coaching.

Readers are no longer just asking, “What is coaching?” Instead, they’re asking:

“What would be possible in a team where coaching culture is the norm?”

“How might a school, a home, or a leadership style be transformed through the lens of coaching?”

To date, the academy has worked with a wide range of individuals—from HR professionals and entrepreneurs to CEOs and university students—approaching coaching not just as a set of techniques, but as a way of thinking and living.

Measurable Impact in Career Coaching Programs: A Social Responsibility Initiative Led by 212 Derece Alumni

Among 212 Derece’s various coaching offerings, its career coaching programs for university students stand out as a strong example of the academy’s social responsibility efforts.

These programs are conducted on a voluntary basis by certified coaches who graduated from 212 Derece, and they aim to support young people not only in planning their careers but also in developing self-awareness, psychological resilience, and inner leadership.

Reaching thousands of students to date, the program has helped participants deepen their perspectives on themselves and their futures.

The most frequently reported outcomes include:

- Increased self-confidence,

- Enhanced decision-making skills,

- Improved ability to manage stress and uncertainty,

- A stronger sense of purpose and intrinsic motivation.

These programs reflect 212 Derece’s broader goal of creating transformation not only at the individual level but also across society.

The fact that these efforts are carried out by the academy’s own graduates is a clear demonstration of continuity in education and the ability to bring learning into real life.

212 Derece Coaching Academy is one of Turkey’s most respected coaching institutions, offering ICF-accredited professional coaching programs, specialization modules, and organizational development pathways grounded in the Coaching for Transformation model.

With its commitment to ethical values and a deep, human-centered approach to potential, the academy continues to support people and organizations in building meaningful, lasting change.









