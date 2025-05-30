Uphold Launches First-of-Its-Kind 4% XRP Back on Direct Deposits

Underlining its commitment to the XRP community, Uphold launches a novel XRP-back offer on direct salary deposits for U.S. residents.

LAS VEGAS, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uphold , the modern infrastructure provider for on-chain payments, banking, and investments, today announces the launch to U.S. users of its new Direct Salary Deposit feature combined with the industry’s first 4% XRP-back offer.

Building on the longstanding relationship between Uphold and the XRP community, Uphold is providing customers with a smart and simple way to earn XRP rewards. Uphold has long championed the XRP community, notably being the only venue that continued to support XRP during the 2021 XRP SEC lawsuit.

Starting on Monday, June 2, 2025 through Monday, September 1, 2025 customers who set up a direct deposit of at least $250 of their salary into their Uphold account will receive 4% extra in XRP.



Rewards will be distributed monthly, within 7 business days following the end of the 30-day holding period.

Simon McLoughlin , CEO of Uphold , said: “We talk with our users everyday and know that XRP holders want new ways to earn more XRP - and now they have it. This is the first of a series of initiatives we intend to launch this year that will enable XRP holders to earn more rewards on their holdings. We’re committed to making Uphold the most rewarding place to buy and hold XRP.”



In addition to the 4% XRP-back, Uphold users can earn 5% rewards on RLUSD - the Ripple USD stablecoin - and potentially win $10,000 in XRP with the new predict the XRP price promotion. Uphold continues to expand its benefits for the XRP community.

To direct deposit, users simply access their USD Unique Account by opening the app, tapping the ‘Deposit’ shortcut, and selecting ‘USD unique account’. Once that’s done, they should provide the Account Number, Routing Number, and Account Type (checking) to their employer or payroll provider and specify how much of their paycheck to deposit. There is no limit on the amount that can be deposited.

Funds are available for trading as soon as they are received, though they cannot be withdrawn for two business days.

To learn more and set up direct deposit for XRP back rewards, visit uphold.com or follow Uphold on X @UpholdInc.

About Uphold

Uphold, is a financial technology company that believes on-chain services are the future of finance. It provides modern infrastructure for on-chain payments, banking and investments. Offering Consumer Services, Business Services and Institutional Trading, Uphold makes pioneering financial services easy and trusted for millions of customers in more than 140 countries.

Uphold integrates with more than 30 trading venues, including centralized and decentralized exchanges, to deliver superior liquidity and optimal execution. Uphold never loans out customer assets and is always 100% reserved. The company pioneered radical transparency and uniquely publishes its assets and liabilities every 30 seconds on a public website (https://uphold.com/en-us/transparency).

Uphold is regulated in the U.S. by FinCen and State regulators; and is registered in the UK and Canada with the FCA and FINTRAC respectively and in Europe with the Financial Crime Investigation Service under the Ministry of the Interior of the Republic of Lithuania. To learn more about Uphold’s products and services, visit uphold.com.



