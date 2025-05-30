Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Size expected to reach US$ 32.97 billion by 2031, Increasing Demand for Effective Diabetes Management Propels Growth

The Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) devices market, valued at $12.63 billion in 2024 and projected to reach $32.97 billion by 2031, is growing at a 12.6% CAGR, driven by rising diabetes prevalence, home-based care, and technological advancements, with key players including Dexcom, Abbott, Medtronic, and Senseonics leading innovation in real-time, wearable, and non-invasive monitoring solutions.

US & Canada, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global continuous glucose monitoring devices market is observing significant growth owing to the increasing demand for effective diabetes management and the growing use of OTC products.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the continuous glucose monitoring devices market comprises a vast array of products and services that are expected to register strength in the coming years.

To explore the valuable insights in the Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device Market report, you can easily download a sample PDF of the report - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00018031/

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The continuous glucose monitoring devices market is expected to reach US$ 32.97 billion by 2031 from US$ 12.63 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. Continuous glucose monitoring devices (CGMD) represent the most advanced technology for managing diabetes manually, featuring components such as sensors, transmitters, and monitors. These devices offer real-time updates on blood sugar levels. This information allows individuals to adjust their dietary choices or insulin doses as recommended by their healthcare provider. By providing real-time data, these devices help reduce the risk of hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia in those living with diabetes. Increasing Need for Effective Diabetes Management: Diabetes, especially type 2, is a growing global concern, with countries such as India seeing a significant increase. As per the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) Diabetes Atlas, ~10.5% of adults globally aged 20–79 years had diabetes in 2021. This number is projected to rise to 12.2% by 2045. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), ~77 million people aged 18 and older in India were living with diabetes, while ~25 million were considered pre-diabetic in 2022. This increasing incidence underscores the urgent need for proactive products and tools for advanced, user-friendly monitoring, such as CGM devices, to address the issue. CGM systems offer real-time insights into glucose levels, allowing users to make quick decisions about diet, exercise, and medication. This ongoing data helps achieve better blood sugar control, lower HbA1c levels, and prevent hypoglycemia, organ damage, etc. By detecting glucose fluctuations early—often before symptoms arise—CGM empowers patients and healthcare providers to intervene effectively. Surging Use of OTC Products: The availability of over-the-counter (OTC) CGM devices has greatly increased market growth by making glucose monitoring more accessible and affordable. Since these devices don’t require prescriptions, individuals can easily purchase them from pharmacies, online retailers, or supermarkets. This convenience has led to widespread use among people with diabetes, those at risk, and health-conscious individuals looking to monitor their well-being. In March 2024, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted the first OTC continuous glucose monitor (CGM) for marketing. The Dexcom Stelo Glucose Biosensor System is an integrated CGM (iCGM) designed for individuals aged 18 and older who do not use insulin. This includes people with diabetes managing their condition with oral medications, as well as those without diabetes who want to understand the effect of diet and exercise on blood sugar levels. Geographical Insights: In 2024, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and APAC. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

For Detailed Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device Market Insights, Visit: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/continuous-glucose-monitoring-market

Market Segmentation

Based on product, the continuous glucose monitoring devices market is segmented into sensors, transmitters, and receivers. The sensors segment held the largest share of the continuous glucose monitoring devices market in 2024.

Based on testing sites, the continuous glucose monitoring devices market is bifurcated into fingertip testing and alternate site testing. The fingertip testing segment held a larger share of the continuous glucose monitoring devices market in 2024.

In terms of application, the continuous glucose monitoring devices market is bifurcated into type-1 diabetes and type-2 diabetes. The type-2 diabetes segment held a larger share of the continuous glucose monitoring devices market in 2024.

In terms of end user, the continuous glucose monitoring devices market is bifurcated into hospitals and clinics and self/home care. The hospitals and clinics segment held a larger share of the continuous glucose monitoring devices market in 2024.

The continuous glucose monitoring devices market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.





Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the continuous glucose monitoring devices market include B. Braun SE, F. Hoffmann-La-Roche Ltd, LifeScan Inc, Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories, Ypsomed Holding AG, Sensionics, Nipro Corp, GE Healthcare, and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Trending Topics: Advanced Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices, AI in Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices, Type-2 Diabetes Management, and OTC Devices for Continuous Glucose Management, among others.

Stay Updated on The Latest Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device Market Trends: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00018031

Global Headlines on Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices

Philips-Medisize announced a partnership with GlucoModic to commercialize a proprietary non-invasive and wearable device. This partnership aims to develop a solution that is needle-free, accurate, and more affordable for diabetic patient to monitor their blood glucose levels.

Medtronic received CE Mark approval for the "MiniMed 780G system" with the Simplera Sync, a disposable all-in-one Continuous Glucose Monitoring device that requires no finger pricks or overtaping. This new product will be available in Europe, with a phased commercial launch planned for Spring 2024.

Dexcom launched a new Continuous Glucose Monitoring device, the "Dexcom G7." This device is the smallest and most accurate Continuous Glucose Monitoring option connected to the t:slim X2 insulin pump. The Dexcom G7 has the fastest sensor warm-up time at just 30 minutes and, along with the Dexcom G6, is the only Continuous Glucose Monitoring system capable of providing alerts without the need for finger pricks.

Roche received the CE Mark for its AI-enabled continuous glucose monitoring solution, the Accu-Chek SmartGuide CGM. This device offers accurate real-time glucose readings for 14 days, helping adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes with flexible insulin therapy.

Purchase Premium Copy of Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device Market Size and Growth Report (2020-2031) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00018031/

Conclusion

The growing prevalence of diabetes and rising use of OTC products for self-management drive the continuous glucose monitoring devices market growth. The utilization of Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) systems has broadened its scope beyond insulin-dependent individuals to encompass those with type 2 diabetes, as well as health-conscious non-diabetics. This expansion is attributed to technological advancements such as smartphone integration, artificial intelligence, and non-invasive sensor technology. Adoption barriers are being removed by increased insurance coverage, OTC access, and other regulatory reforms, especially in large countries, including the US and Europe. Due to increased accessibility, cost, and user empowerment, the shift to OTC availability has democratized glucose monitoring, greatly expanding the industry and fostering long-term market growth.

Talk to Us Directly: https://tawk.to/chat/5d5a708ceb1a6b0be6083008/1i44d98rb





Trending Related Reports:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/en/reports/self-blood-glucose-monitoring-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/en/reports/glucose-iv-solutions-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/en/reports/non-invasive-glucose-monitoring-devices-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/self-monitoring-blood-glucose-devices-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/home-blood-glucose-strips-and-meter-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/pharmaceutical-grade-glucose-market

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Home - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.