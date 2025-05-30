MoneyShow Announces “Mid-Year Portfolio Review” Jun. 17-18, 2025

Upcoming online event to feature 15-plus speakers and world-class educational and networking opportunities, with a focus on portfolio strategies for H2 2025

AUSTIN, Texas, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoneyShow , a leading producer of live and online financial conferences for investors, traders, and financial advisors, is pleased to announce the upcoming “Mid-Year Portfolio Review” on Jun. 17-18, 2025. This fully virtual event will bring together more than 15 renowned speakers who will recap market activity in the first half of the year with attendees – and help them prepare their portfolios for the second.

They will cover investment allocation principles, portfolio strategies, and trading tactics during the two-day event. Plus, they will explore trends in all major asset classes, including equities, debt, and alternatives such as precious metals, real estate, cryptocurrencies, and private credit/private equity.

Mike Larson, Editor-in-Chief at MoneyShow, highlighted the significance of the coming event: “The year started on a promising note. But sweeping tariff measures, stubborn inflation, and persistent geopolitical stand-offs have caused considerable turmoil in the financial markets. Our exceptional lineup of speakers will provide in-depth context to these market moves, as well as share highly actionable strategies to optimize portfolios for the remainder of 2025.”

MoneyShow conferences are recognized for offering premier educational experiences, as well as fostering productive networking environments to help attendees reach their financial goals. This summit will bring together leading economists, market analysts, money managers, and professional traders. Attendees will get a 360-degree view of asset market activity in the past six months – and help understanding which investments look the most promising going forward.

The virtual format will also allow attendees to access live market analysis, portfolio recommendations, and a wealth of educational resources. Interactive features include virtual booths showcasing investment opportunities, one-on-one Zoom meetings with company representatives, and insightful presentations. Participants can also engage directly with thought leaders, access exclusive discounts, and have the ability to win prizes during illuminating sessions.

Notable speakers include Omar Ayales, Editor, Gold Charts R Us; Nancy Davis, Managing Partner and CIO, Quadratic Capital Management, LLC; Jamie Dlugsoch, Editor, The Rational Trader; Bob Elliot, Co-Founder, CEO, and CIO, Unlimited Funds; Jeffrey Hirsch, Editor-in-Chief, The Stock Trader's Almanac & Almanac Investor; John Rutledge, Chief Investment Strategist, Safanad; Amy Smith, National Speaker, Investor’s Business Daily; and Eoin Treacy, Head Analyst, FullerTreacyMoney.

Sponsors and media partners of the expo include prestigious organizations such as The Deal Alliance, Barron’s, Investor’s Business Daily, and MarketWatch.

MoneyShow has partnered with IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) to amplify the digital reach of the event. IBN's extensive network includes over 5,000 syndication partners , such as Apple News and MarketWatch, as well as 60+ IBN brands with millions of followers. As the official media sponsor, IBN will enhance recognition for speakers, participants, and the event through cutting-edge digital and social media strategies.

Randy Clark, Director of Global Operations at IBN, emphasized the value of the event, stating, “MoneyShow organizes industry flagship events that draw highly-sought after speakers and a high-calibre audience. The state-of-the-art educational resources and insightful market intelligence at these events has proved to be indispensable for investors across all categories and assets. This conference shall offer unparalleled opportunities to deepen understanding of market mechanics, as well as uncover avenues of exceptional value offering robust potential returns and prudent risk management. We are excited to collaborate with MoneyShow and deliver a powerful experience for attendees.”

