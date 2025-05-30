Visit of Prime Minister of Malaysia, Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim, 31 May 2025

The Prime Minister of Malaysia, Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim, will visit Singapore on 31 May 2025 to deliver a Special Address at the 22nd Shangri-La Dialogue organised by the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

During his visit, Prime Minister Anwar will call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and meet Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong.

