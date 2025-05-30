YOLO Interiors Continues to Redefine Luxury Interior Design in South Florida with Latest Architectural Digest Feature

Award-winning YOLO Interiors showcases sophisticated design excellence in latest Architectural Digest feature, setting trends in South Florida luxury

Modern doesn't have to be minimalistic. We elevate modern design with layers of sophistication and elegance, creating spaces that are both cutting-edge and timelessly beautiful.” — Shelly Milgram

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-Winning Fort Lauderdale Design Firm Showcases Innovative Boca Raton Project in 2025 Excellence in Design Feature YOLO Interiors , South Florida's premier luxury interior design firm, has once again captured national attention with their latest feature in Architectural Digest's "Excellence in Design | South Florida" showcase. The recently published article highlights the firm's sophisticated Boca Raton remodel, demonstrating why YOLO Interiors remains at the forefront of contemporary luxury design.Principal designer and owner Shelly Milgram led the transformation of a Boca Raton vacation home, applying her signature approach of sophisticated warmth to create spaces that redefine contemporary luxury. The project, titled "YOLO-FYING LUXURY," showcases the firm's ability to seamlessly blend cutting-edge design trends with timeless elegance."We're incredibly honored to be featured in Architectural Digest once again," says Shelly Milgram, Principal Designer and Owner of YOLO Interiors. "This project exemplifies our commitment to elevating modern design with layers of sophistication and elegance. We don't just follow trends – we set them."The featured project highlights several of YOLO Interiors' design strengths:- A masterpiece kitchen featuring a 12-foot waterfall island wrapped in Taj Mahal quartzite- Bold neutral palettes with elegant gold accents throughout- Innovative use of texture, including pops of black and gold, and 14-foot cabinetry- A sophisticated bar area with counter-to-ceiling, glass-front cabinetry showcasing LED lighting- Custom dining spaces designed for creating lasting memoriesSetting Industry StandardsWith over 25 years of combined experience and a decade of redefining luxury interior design across Fort Lauderdale and South Florida, YOLO Interiors has established itself as an industry leader. The firm's innovative work has been regularly featured in prestigious publications including:- Architectural Digest - Multiple features showcasing excellence in South Florida design VoyageMIA - Highlighting the firm's impact on Miami's design landscape- Luxe Interiors + Design - Recognizing their contribution to luxury residential spaces"Modern doesn't have to be minimalistic," Milgram explains. "We elevate modern design with layers of sophistication and elegance. Our approach integrates organic materials and textures throughout every space, creating environments that are both cutting-edge and timelessly elegant."Comprehensive Design ExcellenceYOLO Interiors offers a full spectrum of luxury interior design services, including:- Residential Interior Design- Commercial Interior Design- Virtual E-Design Services- Outdoor Living Design- New Construction and Builder Home Customization- High-Rise Condo and Luxury Estate DesignThe firm's commitment to excellence extends beyond aesthetics. YOLO Interiors is known for:Personalized service and visionary design executionDeep knowledge of South Florida design trends, codes, and climate considerationsA collaborative approach that includes two interior architects, interior designers , and in-house architectsState-of-the-art design studio featuring a 6,000-square-foot facility in DavieAbout YOLO InteriorsLocated in the heart of South Florida's design district, YOLO Interiors serves luxury residential and commercial clients throughout Greater Fort Lauderdale, including Davie, Delray Beach, Aventura, Parkland, Boca Raton, Plantation, Weston, Cooper City, Hollywood, and Southwest Ranches.The award-winning firm specializes in creating unique spaces that offer the highest level of sophistication and style, infusing every project with artistic energy and vision. From concept to completion, YOLO Interiors maintains a hands-on approach, ensuring transparency and excellence at each step.For more information about YOLO Interiors or to schedule a consultation, visit yolointeriors.com or call 954-583-9655.

