LEE’S FAMOUS RECIPE CHICKEN CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING IN HOME STATE OF OHIO

Multi-unit franchisees expand their presence to Upper Sandusky

UPPER SANDUSKY, OH, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lee's Famous Recipe® Chicken , a name synonymous with delicious, homestyle fried chicken for nearly 60 years, is excited to announce the opening of its newest location in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, on Friday, May 30 with the Grand Opening celebration scheduled for Tuesday, June 3. The Upper Sandusky location is led by Ryan and Wanda Hoehn, experienced franchisees who also operate successful Lee's restaurants in Wapakoneta, Delphos, and St. Marys, Ohio.The community is invited to join the grand opening celebration on Tuesday, June 3, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at 122 N. Warpole Street, which will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate this special occasion. Guests have the chance to win gift certificates and exclusive Lee's swag."My husband and I chose this location because the Upper Sandusky community has a great small-town atmosphere and reminded us of the other areas in which we operate our Lee’s restaurants,” stated Wanda Hoehn, franchise co-owner of the Upper Sandusky Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken. “We look forward to becoming involved with local schools and other groups and finding ways to give back to the community.”The Upper Sandusky location features the brand's new exterior, interior, and packaging designs. It boasts a comfortable dining area, ample parking and both dine-in and convenient drive-thru services. Mobile ordering will also be available to enhance the customer experience further. Guests can look forward to Lee’s menu featuring Famous Recipe chicken, biscuits, wings, and more, all perfectly complemented by Lee's signature house-brewed tea."The Hoehn’s are stand-out franchisees with Lee’s and are dedicated not only to the communities they serve but to the overall development of the Lee’s brand nationwide,” said Ryan Weaver, CEO of Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken. “Together, we are committed to making this new location a cherished part of the Upper Sandusky community."The Upper Sandusky Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken will operate Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and on Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.To view the menu and place orders online, visit LeesFamousRecipe.com or download the Lee's App from the App Store or Google Play. For more information about Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, visit www.leesfamousrecipe.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.About Lee’s Famous RecipeChickenFor nearly 60 years, Lee’s Famous RecipeChicken, a quick service franchise founded in Lima, Ohio, has specialized in fresh, never frozen chicken. Lee’s is recognized for two years in a row as a top 10 Fast Food Fried Chicken by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Award. Today, there are more than 130 Lee's Famous RecipeChicken locations in 12 U.S. states and in Canada, most are individually owned and operated. For additional information, please visit www. leesfamousrecipe.com.

