Brandywine Realty Trust to Present at Nareit’s REITweek: 2025 Investor Conference

PHILADELPHIA, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) announced today that Jerry Sweeney, President & Chief Executive Officer; Tom Wirth, Executive Vice President & CFO; and Dan Palazzo, SVP & Chief Accounting Officer, will present at Nareit’s REITweek 2025 Investor Conference. The analyst-led roundtable presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 4, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time and is expected to last approximately 30 minutes.

Brandywine’s presentation can be accessed live via webcast here and a replay will be available on the Investor Relations page of our website at www.brandywinerealty.com until June 13th.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in Philadelphia, PA and Austin, TX. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 125 properties and 19.4 million square feet as of March 31, 2025. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together. For more information, please visit www.brandywinerealty.com.

Company / Investor Contact:

Tom Wirth

EVP & CFO

610-832-7434

tom.wirth@bdnreit.com

Heather Crowell

Gregory FCA

215-316-6271

heather@gregoryfca.com

