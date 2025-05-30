



LEEDS, United Kingdom, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nimanode is the first platform of its kind to deliver a zero-code solution for launching on-chain AI agents that can perform complex blockchain tasks such as smart contract development, DeFi optimization, compliance monitoring, and Web3 user support. The platform’s no-code interface makes it accessible to both developers and non-technical users, providing drag-and-drop workflows to configure, test, and launch autonomous agents on-chain in minutes.

Building on XRPL was the priority for them, “We're bringing AI automation to the heart of Web3 through XRPL, and doing it with usability in mind,” said the Nimanode founding team. “Our mission is to simplify intelligent infrastructure and put real on-chain power in the hands of every user.” They chose a blockchain with speed , security and scalibilty in mind.

Presale Page

Designed for the XRP Ecosystem

Built natively on XRPL, Nimanode leverages the blockchain’s speed, low fees, and scalability to enable high-frequency, low-latency AI agent execution. The platform’s agents are capable of:

Executing smart contracts via XRPL Hooks



Scanning wallets and tokens for real-time risk



Monitoring compliance in tokenized real-world assets (RWAs)



Managing liquidity and maximizing APY across XRPL protocols



Operating 24/7 as decentralized customer support interfaces



$NMA Presale



Unlocking the Agent Economy

At the core of Nimanode is the Agent Marketplace, where users can license, share, and monetize AI agents with other users and businesses. Combined with its SDK for developers and drag-and-drop builder for creators, Nimanode is positioning itself as a hub for Web3 automation and on-chain labor.

$NMA , the platform’s utility token, is used for:

Deploying and upgrading agents



Licensing agents via the marketplace



Staking to earn protocol rewards



Participating in decentralized governance



$NMA Token Sale Now Live

As part of its official launch, Nimanode has begun the presale of its native token, $NMA . A total of 90 million tokens (45% of the 200 million supply) are available during the presale.

Participants can purchase $NMA tokens using XRP by sending funds directly from XRPL-compatible wallets (such as XAMAN) to the official Nimanode presale address listed on their Presale Page . All transactions are recorded on-chain for full transparency.

Presale contributors will receive $NMA at an early-access rate, prior to the token’s public listing on decentralized exchanges at a projected 25% markup post-sale.

Don’t Miss Out on Nimanode

Nimanode is a decentralized AI agent platform built on the XRP Ledger, offering no-code and developer tools to deploy on-chain AI agents that automate blockchain activity, optimize protocol interaction, and monetize intelligent services. By bridging AI with decentralized infrastructure, Nimanode is building the next evolution of digital work and Web3 automation.

Connect with Nimanode

Website: https://nimanode.com

Twitter/X: https://x.com/nimanodeai

Telegram: https://t.me/nimanodeAI

Documentation: https://docs.nimanode.com

Contact:

Nick Lambert

contact@nimanode.com

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and is provided by Nimanode. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80fe44e4-8452-4862-a8e1-0fcc3adb5477

Nimanode Nimanode

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.