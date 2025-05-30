Recovery Works Elizabethtown Launches Innovative Addiction Treatment Program

Low-Intensity Residential Care for Women in Elizabethtown, Kentucky

Elizabethtown, Kentucky, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recovery Works Elizabethtown, part of the Pinnacle Treatment Centers family of companies, is proud to announce the opening of its Low-Intensity Residential program for women, an innovative treatment model designed to support adult women recovering from substance use disorders. This program offers a unique blend of inpatient treatment in an intimate, home-like setting, focusing on equipping individuals with the practical tools and life skills they need to rebuild their lives.

“At Recovery Works Elizabethtown, we understand that achieving and maintaining recovery goes beyond clinical treatment,” said Emily Catoe, VP of Ambulatory Services for Pinnacle Treatment Centers. “Our new Low-Intensity Residential program connects our female patients with local employment, school, and the recovery community, creating an environment that nurtures both personal and professional growth. We’re excited to give women in the Elizabethtown community and surrounding areas the support they need to build a hopeful and fulfilling future.”

The Low-Intensity Residential program offers a dual focus, delivering high-quality clinical care while helping individuals develop essential life skills. Key features include:

A home-like setting to make the recovery process as manageable and comfortable as possible.

Connections to local job opportunities and educational institutions, fostering independence.

Access to financial education resources to build personal finance skills and literacy.

Guidance and resources to integrate into the recovery community and build sustainable support systems.

A dedication to strengthening family relationships, recognizing the crucial role families play in the recovery process.

By addressing recovery holistically, Pinnacle Treatment Centers seeks to empower women to reintegrate into their communities with confidence and resilience.

About Pinnacle Treatment Centers

Pinnacle Treatment Centers is a recognized leader in comprehensive substance use treatment services. Locations include centers in California, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. A full continuum of quality care includes detoxification, residential and outpatient programs, opioid treatment programs, and transitional/sober living. Pinnacle treats the individual’s physical, emotional, spiritual, and psychological well-being. Each center focuses on patient-centered care and an individualized approach, upholding a high standard of care and compassionate attention to each patient’s needs. For more information, visit www.pinnacletreatment.com.

