Navitas Semiconductor to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

TORRANCE, Calif., May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor, the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company and industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and silicon carbide (SiC) technology, has announced participation in the following upcoming investor events:

Baird 2025 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

June 3, 2025, Fireside Chat 8:30-9:00 ET; 1-on-1 meetings with Gene Sheridan, CEO

Location: InterContinental Barclay – New York, NY

Rosenblatt 5th Annual Technology Summit: The Age of AI

June 11, 2025, Fireside Chat 10:00-10:45 ET; 1-on-1 meetings with Gene Sheridan, CEO, and Todd Glickman, CFO

Location: Virtual

Conferences with available live webcasts and replays of the presentations will be accessible via the Navitas Semiconductor website at https://navitassemi.com/events/.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, data center, mobile, and consumer. Over 300 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Navitas offers the industry’s first and only 20-year GaNFast warranty and was the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited and affiliates. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Contact:

Lori Barker, Investor Relations

ir@navitassemi.com

