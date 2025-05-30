Bravo Property Trust Secures Sovereign Wealth Fund Manager Investment to Finance up to $400 Million in Bridge and Construction Loans

NEW YORK, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bravo Property Trust LLC (“Bravo”), a U.S.-based real estate credit investment platform led by Aaron Krawitz and Gabi Moshayev announced today that it has signed an investment agreement with one of the largest investment managers in the Middle East—an institutional platform globally recognized for managing sovereign wealth fund capital. The agreement outlines an initial $400 million capital deployment schedule with the capacity to increase that figure up to $400 million across whole loan bridge, construction, and stabilized multifamily and healthcare opportunities within Bravo’s national lending platform.

This partnership marks a significant milestone for Bravo and reinforces its position as a leading credit provider in the transitional and agency-exit lending space. The Middle Eastern manager allocates capital on behalf of one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds.

Gabi Moshayev, Chairman of Bravo Property Trust, stated: “This collaboration reflects Bravo’s strategic expansion into global capital relationships and reinforces our ability to deliver secure, income-generating real estate credit solutions in the U.S. market. It’s a significant step in building long-term value for our international partners.”

“We are proud to welcome a global institution of this caliber to our platform,” said Aaron Krawitz, CEO of Bravo Property Trust. “This partnership reflects the increasing demand from sovereign and institutional capital for access to high-quality, asset-backed credit in the U.S. housing market. With this $400 million investment program, we are positioned to expand our lending platform while maintaining our underwriting discipline and borrower-first service model.”

The investment will be deployed through Bravo’s pipeline of balance sheet bridge loans and construction financing, with a defined focus on properties that present a clear path to HUD or agency takeout. Bravo’s programmatic approach emphasizes strong sponsorship, cash-flow stabilization, and high-certainty executions.

The Middle Eastern investment manager brings decades of experience allocating capital globally, with a track record of partnering with best-in-class managers in real estate, private equity, and credit. The partnership with Bravo represents its latest expansion into direct U.S. private credit, and reinforces the attractiveness of multifamily housing as a resilient and income-generating asset class in today’s market environment.

Since inception, Bravo Property Trust and its affiliates have originated and financed more than $1.6 billion in bridge and HUD-focused financings. The firm has established itself as a specialist in complex capital structures across healthcare and multifamily, with a focus on customized execution and long-term partnerships.

About Bravo Property Trust LLC

Bravo Property Trust is an institutional real estate credit platform focused on originating and structuring transitional financing for multifamily and healthcare properties across the United States. With expertise in HUD, construction, and bridge-to-agency executions, Bravo delivers capital solutions tailored to operators and developers seeking value creation and stabilized outcomes.

