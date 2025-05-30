EU Good Food Officially Launches in Korea

European culinary excellence arrives in Korea, embracing modern lifestyles and sustainable values

SEOUL, South Korea, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “EU Good Food – Good Life” campaign, funded by the European Union, was officially launched in South Korea, marking the start of its public communication activities in the country. This three-year initiative (2024–2027), co-funded by the EU, aims to introduce and promote premium European agricultural and food products to Korean consumers and professionals across the food, hospitality, and retail sectors.

As modern consumers place increasing emphasis on health, food safety, sustainability, and transparent sourcing, EU Good Food brings a timely message: every meal is a meaningful choice for better living – in health, in values, and in responsibility to the planet.

European quality – a standard, not a luxury

The campaign is spearheaded by two leading agricultural organizations from the EU:

UPEMI – The Union of Producers and Employers of the Meat Industry (Poland)

– The Union of Producers and Employers of the Meat Industry (Poland) ASIAC – The Association of Agricultural Cooperatives of Imathia (Greece)

The campaign showcases a curated portfolio of high-quality products that reflect the best of European agriculture and food heritage:

European beef and pork from Poland – produced under stringent EU standards, without growth hormones, in fully traceable and welfare-conscious systems

– produced under stringent EU standards, without growth hormones, in fully traceable and welfare-conscious systems Fresh European kiwis and canned peaches from Greece – grown in the Mediterranean sun using sustainable farming practices that preserve both nutrition and natural flavor

Each product featured in the campaign meets the EU's highest benchmarks for food safety, traceability, animal welfare, and environmental sustainability - delivering superior quality.





Korea – a discerning market, rich in potential

South Korea is among the most dynamic and quality-conscious consumer markets in Asia. Korean consumers are shifting from brand-driven decisions toward products with verified origins, ethical production, and sustainability credentials.

The EU Good Food – Good Life campaign is well-aligned with these evolving preferences, offering food choices that reflect a modern, mindful, and globally connected lifestyle.

Upcoming activities – bringing Europe closer to Korean consumers

In the coming months, the campaign will roll out a variety of activities to increase visibility, engagement, and public awareness in Korea. These efforts will help introduce both the project and the featured products to a wider audience through interactive experiences, educational content, and curated outreach initiatives designed to inspire trust and long-term connection with European food culture.

Good Food, Good Life – a shared vision

“EU Good Food – Good Life” is more than a campaign — it’s a shared commitment to healthy living, cultural appreciation, and responsible consumption. Through the power of food, the campaign aims to build bridges between Europe and Korea, connecting tradition and innovation, taste and trust.

Experience the taste of Europe. Choose better. Live better — starting with what’s on your plate.

For more information, please visit:

www.eugoodfood.eu/ko

Media contact: biuro@upemi.pl

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9443003a-17d9-4540-86b8-663ffe8f4a55

The "EU Good Food – Good Life" campaign

