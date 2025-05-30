D328eco® Test Aircraft Rolls Out: A Defining Milestone in Sustainable Regional Aviation

Wessling, Germany, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deutsche Aircraft has proudly unveiled the first D328eco test aircraft (TAC 1) at their headquarters in the Airtech Campus in Oberpfaffenhofen, a transformative moment for sustainable regional aviation. Following the announcement of the initial fuselage cut at the Farnborough International Airshow in July 2024, the programme has maintained steady momentum as it drives progress towards a more efficient and environmentally conscious future for regional air travel.

Building upon the proven legacy of the Dornier 328, the D328eco is an advanced evolution, not a clean-sheet aircraft. It delivers enhanced performance, fuel efficiency, an elevated customer experience and lower emissions, while retaining the versatility and reliability that airlines, operators and passengers have trusted for over three decades. The roll out of the test aircraft underscores Deutsche Aircraft’s commitment to innovation, decarbonisation and regional connectivity.

Engineering the Future of Regional Flight

"The roll out of our first test aircraft marks a significant achievement in the D328eco programme and an important step towards our physical flight test activities,” announced Nico Neumann, Co-CEO of Deutsche Aircraft. “This milestone represents our transition from conceptual design to practical testing and industrialisation. At Deutsche Aircraft, we are proud to introduce an aircraft with the proven DNA of the Dornier 328, enhanced for better efficiency, reduced emissions and a superior customer experience, making it an optimal choice for regional operators worldwide."

"This milestone is a testament to our team's dedication and technical expertise,” added Olaf Lawrenz, COO of Deutsche Aircraft. “Building upon the robust foundation of the Dornier 328, an aircraft ahead of its time, we have integrated modern technologies to enhance efficiency and sustainability. The roll out reflects our commitment to delivering a next-generation regional aircraft that combines proven reliability with cutting-edge advancements to meet the evolving demands of regional aviation."

Marie-Christine von Hahn, Chief Executive Officer of the German Aerospace Industries Association (BDLI), emphasised the significance of the roll out for the entire industry. "Innovations in the air improve our lives on the ground. Deutsche Aircraft is sending a strong signal on behalf of the entire industry: German aviation is a global leader."

A Next-Generation Regional Aircraft

The D328eco is designed to set new standards in regional aviation, offering:

Unmatched fuel efficiency with modernised aerodynamics and state-of-the-art propulsion systems.

Optimised operational performance, capable of handling challenging runways, remote locations and extreme weather conditions.

A future-ready platform, integrating next-generation avionics and cutting-edge manufacturing processes.

A Clear Path to the Physical Test Campaign and Certification

Following the roll out of the first test aircraft, Deutsche Aircraft is poised to start the test campaign, marking a significant step towards type certification and the aircraft’s subsequent entry into service in Q4 2027. The development of the D328eco is propelled by close collaboration with regulatory authorities, strategic industry partners and a highly skilled global supply chain. These partnerships ensure that the aircraft will adhere to the highest standards of performance, safety and sustainability.

Redefining Regional Air Travel

The D328eco is more than just an aircraft; it is a symbol of the aviation industry’s progress towards climate-conscious, fuel-efficient regional air travel. As Deutsche Aircraft continues to push the boundaries of sustainable aviation, the roll out cements its position as a leader in the next generation of regional flight.

Celebrating with Key Stakeholders

The roll out event was attended by over 500 guests, including key stakeholders from the Bavarian and Federal Government, industry partners, suppliers and representatives from regional, national and international media outlets. This significant turnout highlights the considerable support and interest in Deutsche Aircraft's innovative approach to sustainable aviation.

