10th OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media South East Europe Media Conference concludes with call for co-ordinated action to strengthen media viability

SARAJEVO, 30 May 2025 — The tenth South East Europe Media Conference (SEEMC), “Actioning Media Viability for Informed, Resilient Societies,” concluded today in Sarajevo.

Hosted by the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media (RFoM) in collaboration with OSCE field operations in South-Eastern Europe, the event brought together over 130 participants from the region and beyond. Attendees included journalists, legal and media experts, civil society actors, government representatives, international organizations, and academics. They reflected on the broad, multi-stakeholder commitment to strengthening media systems across the region.

The conference featured expert plenaries and interactive sessions, providing a timely platform for open and in-depth discussions on the challenges and opportunities facing media viability in today’s increasingly complex information landscape. Discussions centred on strengthening the operational, financial and editorial independence of both public service and private media, while exploring innovative and collaborative approaches to support fact-based and quality journalism that serves the public interest.

“Media freedom cannot survive in a vacuum. It must be rooted in systems that protect editorial independence, support journalistic professionalism and recognize the essential role of public interest media in democratic life,” said the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, Jan Braathu. “Ensuring those conditions requires action, co-ordination and long-term commitment.”

The conference also placed a strong emphasis on the safety of journalists and youth engagement. Participants underscored the need for comprehensive, gender-sensitive protective and preventative measures against physical threats, digital attacks, legal harassment as well as the implementation of the OSCE Ministerial Council Decision on Safety of Journalists that calls on participating States to: “Take effective measures to end impunity for crimes committed against journalists...” Youth-focused sessions equipped young journalists with practical safety tools for reporting in high-risk environments and offered a platform to help shape a public interest framework for journalism’s future.

“While many of those topics remain equally relevant today, this year’s theme, Actioning Media Viability for Informed, Resilient Societies, highlights the crucial role of a free, independent and economically sustainable media in fostering informed and resilient communities. This theme responds to and recognises the unprecedented challenges that have recently gravely impacted journalists and media workers across the world,” said Brian Aggeler, Head of the OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Outcomes from the conference will be published in a report, offering practical recommendations for OSCE participating States, media stakeholders and international partners to advance media freedom and viability in South East Europe.

More information about the conference can be found here.