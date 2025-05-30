OSCE welcomes the announcement of the Serbian Orthodox Church’s return to the work of the Interreligious Council of BiH

SARAJEVO, 30 May 2025 - The OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina (Mission) warmly welcomes the announcement of the Serbian Orthodox Church’s return to the work of the Interreligious Council of BiH. We believe that dialogue among people and communities is vital for BiH society, and that religious communities can play a very important role in this process. We commend the joint efforts of the leadership of the Islamic Community in BiH, Serbian Orthodox Church, Catholic Church and Jewish Community in BiH in engaging in constructive dialogue.

The Mission remains ready to support the important work of the Interreligious Council in fostering mutual understanding and co-operation.