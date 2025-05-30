Continence Care Market Size to Surpass USD 9.54 Billion by 2031 With 5.6% CAGR, Surging Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Propels the Demand | The Insight Partners

The report from The Insight Partners lists several stakeholders—including healthcare providers, medical device companies, distributors and retailers, and payers and insurance providers—along with valuable insights to navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities successfully.

US & Canada, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global continence care market is witnessing substantial growth with the surging prevalence of chronic diseases and government initiatives to increase awareness regarding urological diseases.

The report carries an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The continence care market study focuses on an array of products and technologies that are expected to fuel the demand in the coming years.





Overview of Report Findings

1. Market Growth: The continence care market is expected to reach US$ 9.54 billion by 2031 from US$ 6.51 billion in 2024; it is anticipated to record a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Continence care comprises urinary and fecal incontinence products and services that are designed to help people get a better life in their conditions. Among the things that the area covers are incontinence pads, adult diapers, urinary catheters, and skin care products. The demand for continence care is surging due to the aging population, the increasing prevalence of diabetes and obesity, and the emerging importance of controlling incontinence. Technological advancements have propelled the introduction of biodegradable absorbent products and sensor-embedded smart urinary catheters, which are capable of meeting the needs of patients and care providers differently. The market growth is fueled by surging investments in the healthcare sector, augmentation of the technology, and patients' comfort and dignity expectations. The emerging economies of the Asia-Pacific region are witnessing high growth alongside the increased accessibility of the healthcare system, greater awareness, and increased disposable income.



2. Increasing Prevalence of Incontinence Disorders: Rising incidence rates of incontinence-related disorders propel the growth of the continence care market. With the aging population, the prevalence of obesity, diabetes, neurological and urinary disorders, and fecal incontinence are increasing. The increased awareness about incontinence and the availability of successful treatments has reduced the stigma, improving treatment access. Healthcare providers and institutions are spending on high-caliber continence care products to provide better outcomes for patients and reduce infections and skin breakdown. As a result, manufacturers and healthcare professionals are developing new comfort, absorbency, and discretion features in their products.



3. Expanding Emerging Markets: The continence care market in emerging nations is growing due to rising healthcare awareness, a surging middle-class population, and increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure. The demand for adult diapers, pads, and catheters is increasing as life expectancy is prolonged and populations mature. The urbanization process and rising income are the additional factors influencing the consumer shift from generic, lower-quality continence care products to branded and higher-quality ones. Also, the authorities and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in these regions are concentrating on efforts to improve healthcare access and hygiene standards in the population. The relatively unexploited status of these markets offers global manufacturers the chance to move into new markets due to the access they provide. It also allows for the customization of products to suit cultural and economic conditions. The use of e-commerce and digital health platforms reduces the difficulty in accessing products and offers more knowledge to the consumer. Thus, these forces make the developing world a suitable investment area for continence care.



4. Geographical Insights: In 2024, North America led the continence care market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Market Segmentation

By product, the market is categorized into catheters, urine bags, protective incontinence garments, and others. The catheter segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2024.

Based on type, the market is categorized into fecal incontinence care and urinary incontinence care. The urinary incontinence care segment accounted for a larger share of the market in 2024.

Per end user, the market is segmented into hospitals and specialty clinics, home care, and others. The hospitals and specialty clinics segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

The continence care market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: Hollister Incorporated, Coloplast, Alcare Co. Ltd., B. Braun SE, Convatec Inc., Cardinal Health, Boston Scientific Corporation, Essity, and Paul Hartmann AG are major companies operating in the market.

Trending Topics: Electrical stimulation devices for incontinence management, wearable and smart continence management systems, eco-friendly and sustainable product innovations, and digital health platforms and patient engagement.

Global Headlines on Continence Care

Convatec’s Continence Care launches me+ Companion app digital health app.

New project aims to improve continence care services affected by COVID-19.

FDA grants 510(k) clearance to Yōni.Fit Bladder Support for SUI.





Conclusion

The continence care market growth is driven by an expanding global population, rising incidence of diabetes and neurological disorders, and increasing awareness regarding incontinence management. New product designs, including better absorbency, comfort, and discreetness, are driving consumer expectations for more dignified and user-friendly options in home care settings or institutions. Emerging markets, the expansion of healthcare infrastructure, and the rise of home healthcare services have played a role in the continued penetration of healthcare economies. The continued investments in research and development, along with partnerships between manufacturers and hospitals or other providers, positively impact the quality of life for those suffering from incontinence.





