The Gonzalez Scholarship Fund Hosts Inaugural Awards Ceremony at St. Elizabeth School

A transformative new initiative champions educational equity in Washington Heights, NYC

NEW YORK, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gonzalez Scholarship Fund, a profoundly impactful initiative launched in 2025 to build community, expand access to quality education, and invest in the next generation of leaders, held its inaugural awards ceremony and reception on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at St. Elizabeth School in Washington Heights, Manhattan.

The event honored the Fund’s first cohort of scholarship recipients and welcomed students, their families, alumni, former faculty, and invited guests from the Archdiocese of New York.

The Fund offers three signature scholarships:

The Gonzalez Cares Scholarship , for students overcoming significant personal hardship

, for students overcoming significant personal hardship The Gonzalez Scholars Scholarship , recognizing outstanding academic achievement

, recognizing outstanding academic achievement The Gonzalez Future Leaders Scholarship, honoring students with a vision for creating positive change in their school or community





Founded by Cathy Gonzalez, an alumna of St. Elizabeth School, the Fund was created to preserve the legacy of this cherished parochial institution by investing in the next generation of leaders from Washington Heights.

“A quality education is the most powerful tool we can give our children—and our communities,” said Cathy Gonzalez, founder of the scholarship fund and long-time advocate for education. “St. Elizabeth School has made a meaningful impact by instilling good values and delivering strong academic foundations to countless children in Washington Heights, and we're honored to support their efforts.”

“Great Catholic schools do not just create successful graduates, they create grateful stewards of faith and academics who understand that their achievements are built on the foundation others laid before them, and who honor that legacy by paving the way for those who follow,” said Matthew Stark, Principal of St. Elizabeth School.

More than a source of financial assistance, the Gonzalez Scholarship Fund affirms the dignity and potential of each recipient. Under Cathy Gonzalez’s leadership, the Fund sends a powerful message: every student is seen, valued, and worthy of investment.

About the Gonzalez Scholarship Fund

Founded in 2025 by Cathy and Kimberly Gonzalez, the Gonzalez Scholarship Fund is a charitable initiative supporting students at St. Elizabeth School in Washington Heights, NYC. Through three targeted scholarships, the Fund honors academic excellence, uplifts students overcoming adversity, and celebrates students who show promise as tomorrow's leaders. The fund is rooted in the mission of building community, empowering education, and shaping a brighter future for all.

Media Contact:

Cathy Gonzalez

Founder, Gonzalez Scholarship Fund

Email: gonzalezscholarshipfund@gmail.com

Phone: (646) 450-7460

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f943d4b-d9b7-49a4-bd99-b166be2a7ec8

Gonzalez Scholarship Fund Inaugural Awards Ceremony Cathy Gonzalez, right, and Kimberly Gonzalez, left, founders of the Gonzalez Scholarship Fund, present the inaugural cohort of scholarship recipients, from left, Darian Almonte, Alexa Soto, Suzette Pichardo, Avylyn Malena, Emilio Bautista, Isabella Almonte, Amanda Aguirre, Ann Marie Arias and Peyton Pinnock at the Gonzalez Scholarship Fund Inaugural Awards Ceremony on Thursday, May 29, 2025 in New York. Founded in 2025 by Cathy and Kimberly Gonzalez, the Gonzalez Scholarship Fund is a charitable initiative supporting students at St. Elizabeth School in Washington Heights, NYC. (Charles Sykes/AP Content Services for Gonzalez Scholarship Fund)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.