Gold Candle Announces Appointment of Rick Howes as Chief Executive Officer





TORONTO, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Gold Candle Ltd. (Private) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard (Rick) Howes as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective June 2, 2025.

Rick is a mining engineer with over 40 years of experience in the mining industry. He was most recently President and CEO of Reunion Gold Corporation and currently serves as Chairman of Torex Gold Resources Inc.

Gold Candle Executive Chairman Pierre Lassonde said: “We are incredibly fortunate that Rick has agreed to join Gold Candle as CEO to lead our next phase of growth and development at the Kerr-Addison Gold Project in northeastern Ontario. He has an outstanding track record of leadership, project development and operations in the mining industry. Most importantly, he aligns with our focus on creating shareholder value while maintaining relationships with stakeholders and local partners. He has a long and established history of value creation as an executive in our business, as evidenced by the most recent sale of Reunion Gold Corporation to G Mining Ventures Corporation.”

Rick brings extensive operating, technical and project development experience in both underground and open-pit mines across Canada and internationally. He is known for driving transformational change and operational excellence. His commitment to safety led Vale’s North Mine to win the National Ryan Award for the safest mine in Canada in 2006.

In 2009, Rick joined Dundee Precious Metals (Dundee) as VP and General Manager, where he led the transformation of the Chelopech Mine in Bulgaria into a world-class operation. He was appointed COO in 2011, overseeing several major growth capital projects, including the expansion of the Chelopech Mine, the upgrade and expansion of the Tsumeb Smelter in Namibia and the development of the Ada Tepe open-pit gold mine in Bulgaria. These projects, totaling over US$580M, were completed on time and on budget, consistently meeting or exceeding performance expectations.

Rick became CEO of Dundee in April 2013, leading the company from a junior producer to a mid-tier gold producer with multiple assets, strong free cash flow and solid shareholder returns. He retired from Dundee in 2020. In 2022, he was appointed President and CEO of Reunion Gold, which was acquired by G Mining Ventures Corp. for C$875 million in 2024. Rick has served as Chair of the Board of Torex Gold since 2021.

Recognized as a visionary leader in mining innovation and transformation, Rick was named Outstanding Innovator of 2016 by the International Mining Technology Hall of Fame. He holds a Bachelor of Applied Science (B.Sc.) with Honours in Mining Engineering from Queen’s University and is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

In joining Gold Candle as CEO, Rick commented: “I am thrilled to be joining Pierre along with such an accomplished Board and management team. I look forward to advancing one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Canada located in the prolific Abitibi region," he continued. “It’s particularly compelling to me to be advancing the robust Kerr-Addison project in northeastern Ontario where I have lived and spent much of my career. It is an exciting time in the Abitibi, and we look forward to demonstrating the size and scale of Kerr-Addison to the rest of the industry.”

Rick is expected to be appointed as a Director at the Company’s next board meeting at which time Mr. Pierre Lassonde will transition to Chairman of the Company and step down as Executive Chairman. To facilitate this appointment, Ross Sherlock has agreed to step down as a director. The Board thanks Ross for his substantial contribution during his tenure.

Gold Candle is a privately funded Canadian exploration company led by a diverse and experienced team of mining professionals. In 2015, the Company acquired claims over the historic Kerr-Addison Gold Mine and surrounding area in McGarry Township, located in the Timiskaming District of Ontario. Gold Candle is committed to responsible mineral exploration that benefits local communities, employees and shareholders while respecting people and the environment.

