KwaZulu-Natal Education on tragic loss of three community members

It is with a heavy heart that the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education, Mr Sipho Hlomuka, extends his condolences to the bereaved families following the tragic loss of three adult women who were fatally struck by a vehicle in Dalton.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education is heartbroken by this devastating incident. These women were not only valued members of the community, but also mothers whose untimely passing has left behind young children now facing an uncertain future without their primary caregivers.

Initial reports incorrectly suggested that the victims were learners who had been deliberately run over. However, upon further investigation, the Department has confirmed that the individuals involved were not learners nor children. While they were not part of the schooling system, the Department remains deeply concerned about the impact their deaths will have on their families, particularly the children left behind.

We mourn with the community and extend our deepest sympathy. No child should ever have to grow up without the love, guidance and presence of a parent, and we hold these young lives in our hearts.

"We are truly sorry for the loss experienced by these families. Our hearts are with the children left behind, and we stand with the community during this painful time," said MEC for Education, Mr Sipho Hlomuka.

The Department of Education would also like to thank Newzroom Afrika, for bringing this story to our attention. We appreciate the compassion and responsibility shown in highlighting this tragedy and giving voice to the grief felt by the families and community.

"As a Department, we remain committed to working with our communities, stakeholders and social development partners to ensure that the affected children receive the care and necessary support," said KZN MEC for Education, Mr Sipho Hlomuka.

