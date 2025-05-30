Government Communications on Collection of media accreditation for the Special Official Funeral of the late Ma Gertrude Shope

Members of the media who have successfully applied for accreditation to cover the Special Official Funeral service of the late Ma Gertrude Shope, are requested to collect their accreditation cards as follows:

Day 1:

Date: Friday, 30 May 2025

Time:15h00-18h00

Venue: Johannesburg City Hall

Day 2:

Date: Saturday, 31 May 2025

Time: 07h00-08h00

Venue: Johannesburg City Hall

NB: Members of the media are advised to bring along their ID’s, Driver’s license, passports, press cards or letter from the editor when collecting the accreditation cards.

For more information regarding accreditation contact: Ishmael Selemale on 0731631123

Enquiries:

William Baloyi

Cell: 083 390 7147

