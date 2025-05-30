Dana Denis-Smith OBE elected as our next deputy vice president

Dana Denis-Smith will become our next deputy vice president.

She’ll take office in October, then go on to become our vice president in 2026 and president of the Law Society in 2027.

Dana entered the legal profession by training and qualifying in employment law at Linklaters, following a career in journalism. She holds two honorary doctorates in law from the University of Glasgow and the University of Worcester.

She’s also the founder and chief executive of Obelisk Support, a legal services provider offering flexible legal solutions.

Dana represents women solicitors on our Council and is a member of our Equality, Diversity and Inclusion and our Membership and Communications Committees. She sits on the advisory board at the Judicial Appointments Commission.

Dana said: “I am thrilled to be elected as the new deputy vice president of the Law Society of England and Wales.

Along with the president and vice president, colleagues and the Law Society as a whole, I believe we can champion solicitors at all stages of their career, promote a diverse and inclusive profession and support our members in their crucial work as guardians of the rule of law.”

Championing women in law

In 2014, Dana founded the First 100 Years, a national campaign to celebrate the first 100 years of women in the legal profession in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The campaign culminated in centenary celebrations in 2019 and now focuses on the next 100 years, campaigning around key issues for women in law.

Dana was honoured with the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 2025 New Year’s Honours List and as a recipient of the Legal 500 Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of her services to women in law.

Looking towards the future of the profession, Dana adds: ”We have a great opportunity to use technology more with the aim of improving legal services and increasing access to justice – our legal system remains a global leader which is a great place to be.

Above all, we want to champion our profession's values as the rule of law remains our priority.”

What is the role of our office holders?

The Law Society has three office holders – the president, vice president and deputy vice president – who each hold office for one year.

Our Council elects a new deputy vice president each year, after which the previous year's deputy vice president becomes the vice president, and the vice president becomes president.

The handover takes place at our annual general meeting which is held every October.

Our office holders represent the Law Society at home and abroad, championing solicitors and advocating for access to justice.