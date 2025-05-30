Submit Release
Instil Bio to Participate in the 2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

DALLAS, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instil Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: TIL, "Instil"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of novel therapies, today announced that Bronson Crouch, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference at 4:20PM ET on Thursday, June 5, 2025. A live webcast will be available using this weblink: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff319/til/1708376.

About Instil Bio
Instil Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of novel therapies. Instil's lead asset, AXN-2510, is a novel and differentiated PD-L1xVEGF bispecific antibody in development for the treatment of multiple solid tumors. For more information, visit www.instilbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as the date hereof, and Instil disclaims any obligation to update these statements except as may be required by law.

Contacts:
Investor Relations:
1-972-499-3350
investorrelations@instilbio.com


