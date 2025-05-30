Poland’s PFR Launches €150 M Deep-Tech Fund-Of-Funds

WARSAW, Poland, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFR Ventures, the investment arm of the Polish Development Fund (PFR), has introduced PFR Deep Tech, a fund-of-funds programme that will deploy at least €150 million into breakthrough and dual-use technologies. Half of the capital is being supplied by PFR, and the rest will be raised from private and institutional partners.

The new programme is designed to back venture-capital managers with established records in scaling deep-tech companies. Target sectors include artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, advanced materials, robotics, space and dual use. Selected funds must match PFR’s commitment euro-for-euro and invest at least the same amount in businesses that maintain a clear Polish nexus through R&D, operations or headquarters.

“We are filling a financing gap for frontier technologies that often require more patience than traditional VC can offer,” said Mikołaj Raczyński, Vice-President of PFR. “Poland already has world-class engineers and scientists; what has been missing is a patient pool of capital that lets their ideas mature here rather than migrating abroad. Ukraine’s proximity is more than just a geopolitical backdrop; it brings concrete needs and gives us sharper insight into the dual-use technology market.”

PFR Ventures expects to anchor three to five specialised funds, which together could back up to 80 high-potential businesses over the life of the programme. Raczyński added that the initiative is meant to attract both global expertise and domestic talent: “By pairing public money with private know-how, we aim to embed Poland deeper in global value chains while keeping intellectual property and high-skill jobs at home.”

The launch builds on PFR Ventures’ position as Central Europe’s largest institutional limited partner (LP). The organisation already supports more than 90 venture capital, private equity and private credit funds. “The Polish capital market has the foundations to become a regional investment hub” Raczyński noted. “With PFR Deep Tech we are sharpening our focus on technologies that matter for both economic competitiveness and security.”

The Polish Development Fund (PFR) is committed to supporting Poland’s sustainable economic growth by fostering domestic investment, promoting the international expansion of Polish enterprises, and collaborating with foreign partners.

