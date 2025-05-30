Biognosys Launches Spectronaut 20 and SpectroMine 5, Setting New Benchmarks in Immunopeptidomics

ZURICH and BOSTON, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biognosys, a global leader in mass spectrometry-based proteomics solutions, announces the launch of Spectronaut® 20 and SpectroMine™ 5 at the ASMS 2025 Annual Conference, taking place June 1–5 in Baltimore, MD. These major software updates mark significant technological advances in unspecific search performance, immunopeptidomics, and cloud-ready proteomics workflows.

At the core of the new releases is Kuiper, Biognosys’ novel search engine, powered by proprietary prediction models specifically optimized for unspecific searches. Kuiper delivers record-breaking peptide identifications, especially for immunopeptidomics applications.

Key Features of Spectronaut® 20:

Up to 80% more peptide identifications in immunopeptidomics HLA class I workflows

in immunopeptidomics HLA class I workflows Accelerated processing with directDIA ® runtime improvements

Enhanced quantitative accuracy for timsTOF data via ion-mobility sensitive algorithms

for via ion-mobility sensitive algorithms Expanded FDR and quality control options

Improved data visualization , Linux support , and cloud compatibility

, , and Available on Bruker ProteoScape™ expanding its capabilities for immunopeptidomics and post-translational modification analysis

Kuiper also powers SpectroMine™ 5, Biognosys’ latest release for DDA-based proteomics, now offering significantly enhanced identification performance. With newly added Linux support, SpectroMine joins Spectronaut in enabling high-throughput proteomics data analysis in cloud and high-performance computing (HPC) environments—enabling scalable, next-generation research workflows.

The applications of Biognosys’ next-generation software will be highlighted through multiple scientific posters, two breakfast seminars, and workshop participations. These include two joint presentations with Greywolf Therapeutics on advanced immunopeptidomics workflows, as well as contributions to a workshop on best-practice reporting guidelines for DIA data.

Biognosys will also present its latest technological innovation, the P2 Enrichment System—a robust, nanoparticle-based plasma workflow offering unprecedented depth, reproducibility, and throughput in plasma proteomics. Originally introduced at ASMS 2024, the P2 system will be featured in a new scientific poster and in a presentation by collaborators from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. Their research demonstrates P2’s real-world application in a clinical study on circulating biomarker discovery for advancing early detection of neurodegenerative diseases.

In addition, Biognosys has been invited to deliver an oral presentation on Proteoverse® Digital Proteome, the company’s proprietary multi-tissue, multi-species proteome expression atlas. As one of the most comprehensive resources of its kind it provides powerful insights into the proteomic landscape across human and preclinical species, supporting cutting-edge research in drug discovery and translational science.

“Immunopeptidomics is key to understanding how our therapeutics are making a difference for patients. Spectronaut 20 empowers us to leverage complex datasets with greater speed and depth, delivering critical insights into MHC-I antigen modulation and its effects on immune recognition,” said Daniel Green, Ph.D., Head of Bioinformatics at Greywolf Therapeutics.

“The P2 Enrichment System from Biognosys was seamlessly transferred to our lab at the Broad Institute. We were impressed by the clarity and robustness of the protocols, as well as the exceptional performance of the technology across our sample sets,” said Steven A. Carr, Ph.D., Senior Director of Proteomics and Institute Scientist at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard.

For more information on Biognosys' scientific presence at ASMS 2025, please visit: https://biognosys.com/conferences/73rd-asms-conference-2025/

About Spectronaut®

Spectronaut is Biognosys’ flagship data analysis software for data-independent acquisition (DIA) mass spectrometry (MS) based proteomics. The software employs advanced Search and Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms to translate data into actionable insights for life science research. Spectronaut enables reproducible and precise quantification of thousands of proteins in a single experiment and provides multi-dimensional insights into protein expression, function, and structure across all major biological species and sample types. For more information, visit www.spectronaut.com

About Biognosys

Biognosys is a leading contract research organization (CRO) specializing in proteomics services for early-stage R&D through clinical trial biomarker monitoring. Partnering with the most innovative biotech and pharmaceutical companies worldwide, Biognosys utilizes unique, patented technologies and high-resolution mass spectrometry to quantify thousands of proteins with unmatched precision, depth, and throughput. With laboratories near Zuerich, Switzerland and Boston, Massachusetts, Biognosys combines scientific expertise and next-generation proteomics to accelerate drug discovery and development, and supports translational and preclinical research, and clinical trials for precision medicine. Learn more at www.biognosys.com

Media Contacts

Kristina Beeler, Ph.D.

Chief Product Development and Marketing Officer

kristina.beeler@biognosys.com

