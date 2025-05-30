Open Call for local cultural and creative products from Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre

MACAU, May 30 - The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) will sell local original cultural and creative products at the Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre. The registration for consignment sales is open from 3 to 13 June. All local companies dedicated to the cultural and creative industries are welcome to apply.

IC will sell IC’s books and souvenirs as well as Macao’s cultural and creative products on the ground floor of the Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre, as well as provide information on local tourist attractions and cultural activities for tourists and residents, in order to fully utilise the space of the Centre, thus promoting the development of cultural tourism.

Macao companies specialising in the cultural and creative industries may apply for the consignment sales from 3 to 13 June. The selected companies will be able to consign their original cultural and creative products, and all profits from the referred consignment sales will revert to the selected companies. The selection will be based on criteria such as originality, uniqueness of the cultural and creative products, styles, content of Macao cultural elements and the compatibility with the atmosphere of the Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre.

For more information about the application regulations, please visit IC’s website at www.icm.gov.mo. Applicants may submit their application documents by email to apply.DPICC@icm.gov.mo during the abovementioned period.

For enquiries, please contact Ms Lau through tel. no. 8399 6296 during office hours.