Hosting of Professional Training Workshop for International Anti-Money Laundering Organization in Macao China

MACAU, May 30 - As a continuous fulfillment of Macao China’s member obligation of international anti-money laundering organization, the Asia/Pacific Group on Money Laundering (APG), and for the purpose of nurturing local professional experts in relevant field, Macao China regularly hosts international organization meetings or trainings. Hosting of international AML-related events can also enhance the collaboration with stakeholders in other jurisdictions on preventing and combating crimes of money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing of weapons of mass destruction. All these can further demonstrate the efforts of Macao China’s active commitments to participate in international organizations. The Financial Intelligence Office (GIF) of the Unitary Police Service, jointly with the APG, organized an APG Assessor Training Workshop in Macao China from 26th to 30th May, 2025. A total of about 40 representatives from different jurisdictions participated in the Workshop. At the same time, GIF coordinated the members of the inter-departmental Anti-Money Laundering/Counter Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) Working Group to actively participate in this training.

The Workshop aimed to train qualified assessors to participate in the new round of mutual evaluation of the leading international anti-money laundering organization, Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and its regional body, the APG. The Workshop covered a number of professional areas, focusing on the latest international standards and assessment methodology of the FATF. It also specifically explained the evaluation process, and encouraged exchanges in various aspects through group discussions. Representatives from different jurisdictions and Macao China shared their practical experience in AML field, actively asked questions and interacted with the Secretariat of the international organization and presenters. The trainees commented that they did benefit a lot during the week.

This 5-day professional training Workshop provided practical substantial content and has achieved remarkable results, with the participants gaining fruitful and valuable inputs.