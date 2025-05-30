NexusLive Expands Global Reach with Enhanced Real-Time Sports Data Solutions

NexusLive upgrades its live data systems to support real-time tracking, AI analytics, and faster decisions across growing Southeast Asian sports markets.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The company’s upgraded platform now delivers faster, more granular event data for over 150,000 sports matches annually, supporting clients in real-time decision-making, fan engagement, and algorithmic performance tracking. This move reinforces NexusLive ’s commitment to scalability, precision, and accessibility in the rapidly growing sports analytics sector."As demand surges for real-time, actionable sports data, NexusLive is positioning itself as the engine behind next-generation analytics and fan experiences," said Rachel Stefani, Lead Product Strategist at NexusLive. "Our mission is to empower developers, broadcasters, and sports tech innovators with the most reliable live data streams available."This latest development follows a successful collaboration with a Southeast Asia–based AI startup, which leveraged NexusLive's real-time datasets to enhance its machine learning models. As a result, the startup reported increased prediction accuracy and user retention across Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore.Key highlights of the NexusLive expansion include:Enhanced coverage of regional leagues and minor tournamentsMillisecond-level event trackingOptimized API performance for global deliveryIntegration-ready modules for predictive analytics, sports betting, and fantasy platformsNexusLive’s platform currently powers over 200,000 digital endpoints, including mobile apps, betting systems, and broadcast overlays.With continued investment in machine learning, data infrastructure, and edge computing, NexusLive aims to become the preferred data layer for sports technology worldwide.About NexusLiveNexusLive is a global leader in real-time sports data and analytics. Trusted by sports tech developers, fantasy operators, and broadcasters, NexusLive provides fast, accurate, and scalable data solutions that fuel innovation and engagement across the sports ecosystem.For more information, visit www.nexuslive.io

