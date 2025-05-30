2025 BILD Awards celebrate home building excellence in the GTA

Toronto, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greater Toronto Area, May 30, 2025 – The Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) recognized excellence in the design, construction, marketing and sales of new homes in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) at its 2025 BILD Awards Gala, held on May 29.

BILD presented 50 awards in the categories of architecture, design, marketing, people and sales, and in the prestigious project and builder categories. A group of 51 expert judges from across North America determined the winners from over 700 submitted entries.

“The BILD Awards is one of the largest and most prestigious awards programs of its kind in North America,” said Dave Wilkes, BILD President & CEO. “This year’s winners truly exemplify outstanding innovation and showcase the excellence of the building industry in the Greater Toronto Area.”

Howard Sokolowski, Founder and CEO of Metropia, received BILD’s Lifetime Achievement Award. It is the highest honour BILD can present to a member, recognizing those who have dedicated a lifetime to the association and the industry and demonstrated significant leadership and commitment to the greater good. Mr. Sokolowski has been at the forefront of Canada’s development industry for over 30 years. One of the most trusted and influential industry leaders, he is renowned for building iconic communities that residents are proud to call home.

The Daniels Corporation was named Home Builder of the Year, Mid/High-Rise, while Great Gulf received the title of Home Builder of the Year, Low-Rise. The Home Builder of the Year categories recognize builders who set the standard for the rest of the industry through their professionalism and dedication to excellence. A key component of the judging process is a customer satisfaction survey, which ensures that the end user’s experience is factored into the award criteria.

The winners of the top project and builder categories include:

Green Builder of the Year, Low-Rise – Great Gulf

– Great Gulf Green Builder of the Year, Mid/High-Rise – Tridel

– Tridel Angelo DelZotto Fearless Innovator Award - Assembly Corp.

- Assembly Corp. lgnat Kaneff Inspiration Award - Sam Condo, Weston Flooring Ltd.

- Sam Condo, Weston Flooring Ltd. Riley Brethour Leadership Award – Adrian Rocca, Fitzrovia

– Adrian Rocca, Fitzrovia Stephen Dupuis CSR Award - Fitzrovia

- Fitzrovia Best Overall Marketing Campaign – Equiton Developments - MAXIUM at 875 The Queensway – The Community, kg&a, Qoo Studio Inc., Patton Design Studio

– Equiton Developments - – The Community, kg&a, Qoo Studio Inc., Patton Design Studio Best Advertising Campaign, Paid Media – Fitzrovia - Sloane By Fitzrovia – PUREBLINK, Qoo Studio Inc.

– Fitzrovia - – PUREBLINK, Qoo Studio Inc. Best Mid-Rise Building Design – Equiton Developments - MAXIUM at 875 The Queensway - Patton Design Studio

– Equiton Developments - - Patton Design Studio Best High-Rise Building Design - Devron Developments - 101 Spadina - Gladstone Media, II BY IV DESIGN, RDS

- Devron Developments - - Gladstone Media, II BY IV DESIGN, RDS Best Community, Built – Fitzrovia - Elm-Ledbury – PUREBLINK, Qoo Studio Inc.

– Fitzrovia - – PUREBLINK, Qoo Studio Inc. Best Purpose-Built Rental – The Rose Corporation - The Bakerfield II - RAW Design, BGO

– The Rose Corporation - - RAW Design, BGO Project of the Year, Low-Rise – Arista Homes & Great Gulf - OAKPOINTE in Upper Joshua Creek – 1063 Guidelines, Hunt Design Associates, Qoo Studio Inc.

– Arista Homes & Great Gulf - – 1063 Guidelines, Hunt Design Associates, Qoo Studio Inc. Project of the Year, Mid/High-Rise – North Drive Investments - One Roxborough West

– North Drive Investments - Best New Community, Planned/Under Development - ARGO Development Corporation - Caledon Station – GSAI (Glen Schnarr & Associates Inc.)

In addition, Brixen Developments’ Exhale Residences designed by Architecture Unfolded received the People’s Choice Award, which is voted by the public.

With more than 1,000 member companies, BILD is the voice of the home building, residential and non-residential land development and professional renovation industries in the Greater Toronto Area. The building and renovation industry provides 256,000 jobs in the region and $39.3 billion in investment value. BILD is affiliated with the Ontario and Canadian Home Builders’ Associations.

