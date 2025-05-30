Deputy Minister Reginah Mhaule addresses farewell brunch for teachers travelling to Denmark, 30 May

The Deputy Minister of Basic Education, Dr Reginah Mhaule, will deliver a keynote address at the Rand Merchant Bank Farewell Brunch send-off for a cohort of exceptional South African teachers who will be travelling to Denmark on a professional development.

The brunch recognises the critical role that teachers play in advancing quality education in South Africa and forms part of Rand Merchant Bank’s ongoing investment in human capital development within the basic education sector. The programme provides South African teachers with a unique opportunity to engage with Danish education systems, explore international best practices, and return equipped to share global insights in local classrooms.

In her address, the Deputy Minister is expected to highlight:

The importance of public-private partnerships in transforming foundational education and co-creating a shared African future;

The central role of teachers in tackling South Africa’s literacy crisis, particularly the need to improve reading for meaning by age 10;

The power of international exchange programmes in building teacher leadership, innovation, and global awareness.

This event follows key engagements by the Department of Basic Education and the private sector to mobilise a whole-of-society approach to improving foundational skills and preparing the education system for the challenges and opportunities of a changing world.

