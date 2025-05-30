Zero Waste Packaging Market Forecast 2025-2034: Analyzing Growth Drivers, Market Share, Segments, And Emerging Trends

Zero Waste Packaging Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Zero Waste Packaging Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034.

What Is The Expected Growth Rate And Size Of The Zero Waste Packaging Market?

The global zero waste packaging market has been projected to surge from $303.90 billion in 2024 to $343.88 billion in 2025, boasting a Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of 13.2%, according to the "Zero Waste Packaging Global Market Report 2025". This growth was primarily led by escalating consumer consciousness about sustainability, the ongoing environmental issues, increased demand for eco-friendly products, and the surge of e-commerce popularity.

What Is The Anticipated Growth Of The Zero Waste Packaging Market Size?

Spurred by a paradigm shift towards zero-waste packaging, burgeoning growth of the food and beverage sector, rising disposable incomes, and an increasing need for innovative packaging, the market is expected to continue its expansion trajectory. Forecasts predict a leap to $490.71 billion in 2029, marking a CAGR of 9.3%. Furthermore, developments in recyclable packaging innovations, smart packaging technologies, advanced printing methods, and growing demand for reusable packaging are set to be essential trends steering the market in the forecast period.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=23587&type=smp

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Zero Waste Packaging Market?

A primary driving force of the zero waste packaging market's burgeoning growth is the increasing demand for recyclable materials due to their pivotal role in reducing pollution. As waste is diverted away from landfills, we see reduced environmental contamination and preservation of natural resources. Zero-waste packaging facilitates the use of recyclable materials by encouraging the use of sustainable, reusable, or easily recyclable materials that diminish waste generation - crucial to maintaining resources within our circular economy. A report from the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs in September 2024 highlights the U.K's recycling efforts, illustrating an increase from 62.4% in 2022 to 64.8% of its packaging waste being recycled in 2023.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/zero-waste-packaging-global-market-report

Who Are The Key Players In The Zero Waste Packaging Market?

Key players dominating the zero waste packaging market are Ball Corporation, Mondi Plc, DS Smith Plc, Huhtamaki Oyj, Menasha Corporation LLC, Patagonia Inc., Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Ranpak Holdings Corp., Sprout Materials Inc., Meow Meow Tweet Inc., Notpla Limited, Avani Eco, Noissue Co., Innovia Films Ltd, Bee You Organics LLC, Loliware Inc., Plaine Products LLC, PulpWorks Inc, TIPA Corp. Ltd., EarthBits Ltd. These companies are at the forefront of providing advanced zero-waste packing solutions, aimed at reducing environmental implications while promoting sustainability. This was evident when US-based waste management company TerraCycle Inc. launched a new Zero Waste Bag in July 2024, offering an at-home recycling solution for 24 categories of hard-to-recycle materials – a valuable contribution towards diverting waste away from landfills.

How Is The Market For Zero Waste Packaging Segmented?

Zero waste packaging market segmentation:

1 By Product Type: Reusable Packaging, Compostable Packaging, Edible Packaging

2 By Material: Biopolymer, Paper And Cardboard, Glass Packaging, Metal Packaging

3 By Distribution Channel: Online, Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores

4 By End User: Food And Beverages, Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Electrical And Electronics, Other End Users

Sub Segments:

1 By Reusable Packaging: Refillable Containers, Returnable Transport Packaging RTP, Fabric Pouches and Bags, Durable Glass or Metal Jars, Reusable Shipping Crates

2 By Compostable Packaging: Plant-Based Films and Wraps, Compostable Mailers, Biodegradable Trays and Containers, Molded Fiber Packaging, Cornstarch or PLA-Based Packaging

3 By Edible Packaging: Seaweed-Based Films, Rice Paper Wraps, Gelatin-Based Capsules, Starch-Derived Coatings, Edible Beverage Pods

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Zero Waste Packaging Market?

Region-wise, North America was the largest consumer in the zero waste packaging market in 2024 while Asia-Pacific is expected to outpace other regions in the coming years.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Industrial Packaging Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-packaging-global-market-report

Single-Use Packaging Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/single-use-packaging-global-market-report

Produce Packaging Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/produce-packaging-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company offers comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Utilizing 1,500,000 datasets, in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, we provide the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.