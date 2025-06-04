EdVenture Niseko Opens New Overnight Summer Camps in Hokkaido for Children and Teens
Weeklong, screen-free camps in Niseko offer hands-on outdoor activities and international friendships in Hokkaido’s natural setting.
The camp program offers a full week of English immersion and outdoor adventure in the stunning natural surroundings of Niseko, Hokkaido. Activities include hiking, rafting, biking, yoga, cooking, orienteering, creative tinkering projects, and leadership challenges — fostering resilience, teamwork, and personal growth.
"We’re thrilled to launch our overnight programs and give families a safe, supportive, and exciting option for summer in Hokkaido," said Jack Woods, Resort Manager at EdVenture Niseko.
The overnight programs are thoughtfully organized by age and experience level, with activities led in English by an international team of experienced instructors. The camps are designed to be inclusive for all language abilities, with staff also speaking Japanese, Chinese, and various dialects to support clear, visual, and hands-on communication throughout the week.
To learn more and register for EdVenture’s overnight summer camps in Hokkaido, visit edventureniseko.com/summer/residential-programs.
###
About EdVenture Niseko
Since 2012, EdVenture Niseko, a division of Midori no Ki K.K. (MnK), has provided outdoor camp experiences for children and families in the natural beauty of Hokkaido. Based in Niseko, the program offers both family-oriented and fully independent camps designed to inspire growth through nature, adventure, and community.
Summer 2025 Overnight Program
