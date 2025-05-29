Global leader in body image supporting South Australian young people

Release date: 30/05/25

The Embrace Collective – a global leader in eating disorder and body image prevention – will be able to reach more South Australian children and young people, thanks to significant boost in this year’s budget.

$1.5 million has been allocated over the next four years to support the roll out of the full suite of Embrace programs across the state in schools, health precincts and sporting settings.

Embrace is headed up by 2023 Australian of the Year and South Australian local Taryn Brumfitt, following her positive body image documentary Embrace. The documentary was viewed by millions of people right across the world as well as one of the top five highest grossing documentaries in Australian box office history.

Following the success of the documentary, a second documentary Embrace Kids was released, along with a book and invitations to speak at the White House, and a national program for the prevention of body image distress in young people.

The boost in this year’s State Budget will go towards rolling out Embrace programs that help young people build positive body image, develop resilience, reduce the risk of mental health issues and eating disorders, as well as increase participation in sport and learning.

Research shows that poor body image is a leading predictor of disordered eating, depression, and withdrawal from physical activity and education.

Social media and the COVID-19 pandemic have driven an alarming surge in young people having negative feelings about their physical appearance.

77 per cent of Australian adolescents report body image distress

33 per cent of adolescent girls meet the criteria for an eating disorder

61 per cent of girls reported ‘feeling judged’ as a significant barrier to engaging in sport and physical activity.

The program will give children, parents, carers, teachers and coaches the tools to combat body image and body shaming issues before they arise.

Quotes

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

The Malinauskas Labor Government has led the way in early intervention because we know that addressing issues early, gives us the best chance of supporting children and their development.

This budget commitment will see this important program reach more young people across the state to help spread the positive body image message.

Attributable to Blair Boyer

There has never been more pressure on children and young people, particularly with social media and mental health challenges, so it’s important we provide resources and information not only for children, but for teachers, carers, and sporting clubs.

Raising three young children, I see the messaging they are subjected to.

This investment is a testament to how seriously we take the mental health of our young people across the state and a recognition of Taryn’s world-leading advocacy in this space.

Attributable to Rhiannon Pearce

We know that young people are most likely to be influenced by social media to change their eating habits or fitness routines.

They are bombarded with messages every day about body image and the impact it has on their mental health is extremely distressing.

More young people are on screens and social media than ever before so it’s important they are given the right information, backed by evidence and delivered in a fun and supportive way through schools and sporting clubs.

Sport can play a major role in supporting how children feel about themselves, both physically and mentally, which is why I’m pleased we are able to support positive steps in this space through this important program.

Attributable to Taryn Brumfitt

The Embrace Kids resources have reached one million Australian children and are now supported by six research studies from Flinders University, demonstrating their effectiveness.

The findings show significant increases in body appreciation and self-compassion in young people—both critical components of mental health.

Every day we hear from people that are using the resources, on the ground, in ways that are changing children’s lives.

Today’s announcement ensures we can continue driving positive change for young people in South Australia.