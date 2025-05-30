The Phosphorus Ore Global Market Set To Rise From $16.44 Billion In 2024 To $21.34 billion By 2029

The Business Research Company

Phosphorus Ore Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The phosphorus ore market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years and is set to continue this momentum. According to the latest data, the market will grow from $16.44 billion in 2024 to $17.33 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.4%. The growth during the historical period can be primarily attributed to the rising demand for phosphate fertilizers, the expansion of agricultural and food production sectors, the increase in phosphate mining activities, government policies endorsing fertilizer subsidies, and the growing use of phosphorus in animal feed.

What Is Expected Of The Phosphorus Ore Market In The Future?

The phosphorus ore market is projected to witness robust growth in the coming years, with its market size expected to reach $21.34 billion in 2029, growing at a CAGR of 5.3%. This upward trajectory during the forecast period can be attributed to the growing demand for sustainable fertilizers, the escalading global population influencing food security concerns, the expansion of phosphorus usage in industrial applications, and the increasing focus on a circular economy and phosphorus recycling. Further, major upcoming trends include improved extraction techniques, advanced processing technologies, sustainable mining practices, precision fertilizer formulation, innovative nutrient recovery methods, automation of production processes, and enhanced environmental compliance.

What's Driving The Growth Of The Phosphorus Ore Market?

The rapid expansion of agricultural activities is a key driver propelling the growth of the phosphorus ore market. Agricultural activities, which encompass cultivating crops, breeding animals, and harvesting resources for food, fiber, and other goods, are expanding due to the rising global food demand, driven by population growth. Phosphorus ore, crucial for enhancing soil fertility and promoting crop growth, is processed into phosphate fertilizers. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization FAO, an Italy-based non-profit organization, the global production of primary crops reached 9.9 billion tons in 2023, showcasing a 3% increase from 2022. Thus, the expansion of agricultural endeavors is driving the phosphorus ore market's growth.

Who Are The Key Players In The Phosphorus Ore Market?

Major companies operating in the phosphorus ore market include Nutrien Ltd., CF Industries Holdings Inc., PhosAgro, Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co. Ltd., Yuntianhua Group Co. Ltd., Hubei Yihua Chemical Co. Ltd., The Jordan Phosphate Mines Company JPMC, Guizhou Chanhen Chemical Corporation, Anhui Sierte Fertilizer Industry Co. Ltd., OCP Group, Surya Min Chem Private Limited, J.R. Simplot Company, First Phosphate Corp., The XRF Company, Ratnadeep Chemicals, AB'S Industries, Oracle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Ma’aden, Misr Phosphate Company, and Central & Western India Chemicals.

What Are The Major Phosphorus Ore Market Segments?

The primary types of phosphorus ore include carbonate fluorapatite, fluorapatite, chlorapatite, hydroxyapatite, and carbonate apatite. Carbonate fluorapatite, a phosphate mineral where carbonate ions replace phosphate ions, is widely available in sedimentary rocks and plays a significant role in fertilizer production. It undergoes various processing stages such as crushing, grinding, flotation, and more to cater to several applications, including fertilizers, animal feed, industrial chemicals, food additives, and others.

How Does The Geographical Landscape of The Phosphorus Ore Market Look?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the phosphorus ore market. Other regions covered in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

