Microplastics Emergency and Public Health: ALLATRA Shares Research at Bay Atlantic University

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On May 20, 2025, Bay Atlantic University and the Global Policy Institute, in collaboration with ALLATRA and the Creative Society, hosted a pivotal event that examined the connections among chronic diseases, natural disasters, and nanoplastic pollution.The presentation was opened by Paolo von Schirach, President of the Global Policy Institute (GPI) and Professor of Political Science and International Relations at Bay Atlantic University. Bay Atlantic University is a private, non-profit institution situated in Washington, DC. It provides higher education programs for both domestic and international students on its conveniently located campus, only a short walk from the White House. The Global Policy Institute is an independent, non-partisan research organization based in Washington, D.C., that specializes in global affairs, economics, energy, and education. By leveraging its international network of affiliated scholars, GPI engages in research and analysis, formulates practical policy solutions, organizes events, and works to unite political and business leaders in addressing global challenges constructively.Featured among the presenters were Dr. John Ahn from the ALLATRA International Public Movement’s Department of Analytical Earth Studies, Mr. Taliy Shkurupiy, a Global Systems and Research Analyst from ALLATRA IPM, and Ms. Olga Schmidt, President of Creative Society.The program showcased groundbreaking research that highlighted the escalating crisis of nanoplastic pollution and its extensive impacts on both environmental and human health. Participants gained insight into the disturbing correlations between nanoplastics and severe health issues, including DNA mutations and damage to neurological, skeletal, and cellular functions.Key findings revealed during the event illustrated how micro- and nano plastic contamination disrupts ocean heat regulation, thereby exacerbating natural disasters. The research underscored the critical need for a comprehensive understanding of these environmental connections. Two important resources presented were the documentaries titled “Anthropogenic Factor in the Ocean’s Demise” and “Trap for Humanity.”A notable segment of the program focused on the existential threat from the Siberian magmatic plume, with experts discussing controlled degassing as a crucial preventive strategy against planetary destabilization. A report titled “On The Threat of a Magma Plume Eruption in Siberia and Strategies for Addressing the Issue” was presented by ALLATRA analysts as a resource for further information.The interactive format of the event encouraged attendees to engage directly with independent scientists and specialists through dedicated Q&A sessions.“I think the presentation was very informative. I learned a lot,” Joshua Kaluwasha, Diplomatic Policy Advisor, Embassy of Zambia in the United StatesMs. Danieh Shuaib, Director of Development at the Global Policy Institute, praised the presentation, stating: “ALLATRA and the Creative Society's Presentation on What Connects Chronic Diseases, Natural Disasters, and Nanoplastics was a well-organized, informative presentation that was very thought provoking. It was very clear, the dedicated team of professionals representing this research are working very hard on raising awareness regarding this delicate issue. Considering that pollution impacts all of our lives, it is important that the research continues to increase awareness so that effective and efficient solutions can be designed for a safer, healthier tomorrow for all of us.”The presentation attracted a diverse audience, all united by a shared commitment to tackling one of the most pressing environmental challenges of our time.The event concluded with meaningful dialogues among participants about collaborative solutions to these interconnected environmental and health issues.The ALLATRA and Creative Society extend their heartfelt gratitude to Bay Atlantic University and the Global Policy Institute for their collaboration in making this event a success.About Bay Atlantic UniversityThe mission of Bay Atlantic University (BAU) is to provide high-quality education through a variety of career-related programs that:1. Enable BAU students to enhance and achieve their academic potential.2. Help them obtain the knowledge, skills, experience, and qualifications necessary to advance their professional careers.3. Cultivate among them the intellectual curiosity, critical thinking abilities, and creativity that are urgently needed in the global community.About Global Policy InstituteThe mission of Global Policy Institute is to increase the understanding of global events, domestic and international policies in the fields of Energy, Education, Economy, and Immigration, as well as other relevant areas of focus. Facilitate the ability of world leaders to meet complex global challenges through up-to-date analysis of current issues. Create a platform for constructive engagement on domestic and international issues by convening decision makers in politics and business to solve problems and provide recommendations.About Creative SocietyThe mission of the Creative Society is to draw the world's attention to global natural disasters, study their causes, and find solutions. Our aim is to create conditions for global cooperation among scientists to protect human life, uphold international human rights, and prevent further natural disasters.About the ALLATRA International Public MovementALLATRA International Public Movement is an independent volunteer organization that conducts large-scale geodynamics, and environmental transformation research. The movement is known for its interdisciplinary approach to studying natural disasters and its active role in promoting international scientific cooperation. Additionally, ALLATRA focuses on protecting and preserving human rights and freedoms.

