Minister Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi briefs Gauteng Provincial Legislature on Public Service Commission Bill, 30 May

The Minister of Public Service and Administration, Hon. Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi will on Friday, 30 May 2025 appear before the Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Oversight Committee on the Premier’s Office and Legislature (OCPOL) to brief the Committee on the Public Service Commission Bill, 2023 [B30-2023].

The PSC Bill was introduced in Parliament in the sixth administration and continued with the seventh administration to achieve the following objectives:

To repeal the Public Service Commission Act, 1997.

Promulgation of a new Public Service Commission Bill 2023 to focus on: Establishment of a PSC Secretariat to enable the Commission to operate as an independent and impartial constitutional body with its own Secretariat. This is in line with Chapter 13 of the National Development Plan. Implementation of the application of the PSC mandate to Municipalities and Public Entities to promote cohesion in governance while recognising the nature and function of the different sphere of government. This is in line with Resolution of Parliament of 15 November 2011 that, the PSC must report on the Implementation of section 195(1) of the Constitution by the administration of government, organs of state and the public enterprises in South Africa.



The Oversight Committee (OCPOL) will announce a public hearing date for broader engagement on the Bill. These hearings are essential platforms for public input on legislation that affects service delivery, governance, and accountability. Citizens will be invited to submit inputs and voice their perspectives.

The Committee will later during the day hold a virtual meeting to receive presentations on the following:

A presentation by the Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL) on the 4th Quarter Performance Report for the 2024/25 Financial Year – 1st session.

A presentation by the Office of the Premier on the 4th Quarter Performance Report for the 2024/25 Financial Year – 2nd session.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover this important engagement, which underscores the significance of transparency and public involvement in legislative processes.

Details of the Committee Meeting are as follows:

Date: Friday, 30 May 2025

1st Session

Time: 10h00

Venue: Committee Room A, Gauteng Provincial Legislature

2nd Session

Time: 17h00

Venue: MS Team (Virtual)

