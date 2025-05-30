HYCOR Awarded Allergy Testing Product and Service Agreement with Premier, Inc.

Access to Premier’s healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) is expected to expand national market reach for HYCOR’s allergy diagnostic solutions.

We value Premier’s shared commitment to delivering innovative solutions that address the challenges of allergic disease.” — Caroline Chan, President & CEO

GARDEN GROVE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HYCOR Biomedical LLC has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement in Autoimmune Testing Analyzers, Reagents, Consumables and Service for its Allergy testing portfolio with Premier, Inc. Effective June 1, 2025, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for instruments and reagents surrounding the NOVEOSallergy diagnostic system.The NOVEOS system sets a new standard in allergy testing, built specifically for the needs of mid to high volume labs. Using just a 4-μL sample per test , it minimizes errors, resampling, and common interferences observed in allergy testing while delivering high sensitivity and precision. “At HYCOR Biomedical, our mission is to enhance patient health and quality of life through better allergy diagnostics,” said Caroline Chan, President & CEO of HYCOR Biomedical LLC. “We value Premier’s shared commitment to delivering innovative solutions that address the challenges of allergic disease.”Premier is a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company, providing solutions to two-thirds of all healthcare providers in the U.S. Playing a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, Premier unites providers, suppliers, payers and policymakers to make healthcare better with national scale, smarter with actionable intelligence and faster with novel technologies. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.About HYCOR Biomedical LLCFounded in 1981, HYCOR Biomedical is a global manufacturer of in vitro diagnostic products specializing in allergy testing. Headquartered in Garden Grove, California, the company serves clinical laboratories, hospitals, and physicians worldwide. The Company is currently marketing a broad menu of FDA-cleared allergens, all based on the NOVEOS allergy platform technology.Please contact Wei Wang, Vice President of Scientific Affairs at wwang@hycorbiomedical.com for more information. For general inquiries, please contact info@hycorbiomedical.com

THE ALLERGY-FOCUSED DESIGN OF NOVEOS analyzer by HYCOR Biomedical

