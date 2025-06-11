Pre-orders for the 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (Film) Mothra' Statue Began June 10, 2025

Ultimate Diorama Masterline Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (Film) Mothra Front View Size LED Illumination Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio has announced the "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (Film) Mothra" statue. Pre-orders began June 10, 2025 (JST); release set for December 2026.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This diorama statue depicts Mothra as she appears in the film "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire".The base is designed to evoke the Hollow Earth, where ancient ruins rise from the terrain. The figure of Mothra is positioned among floating rocks and LED-illuminated crystals, creating the impression of flight through the underground sky. The statue’s overall silhouette forms a soft inverted triangle, reminiscent of ancient goddess figures. This shape reflects the design’s incorporation of Mothra’s maternal qualities.The vividly colored wings were created based on extensive references to film footage and official materials. Sculpted textures replicate the fine structures of hair-like filaments and wing membranes, with complex patterns painted carefully by hand. Her symmetrical face, slender proportions, and mantis-like claws are also reproduced with high precision.The bonus version includes an exclusive title logo stand featuring the film’s logo and a Hollow Earth landscape motif.Other releases in this series include "Godzilla vs Shimo" and "Kong vs Skar King".Product Name:Ultimate Diorama Masterline Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (Film) Mothra Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $1999Edition Size: 150Arrival Date: December 2026Scale: NonH: 113cm W: 92cm D: 50cmWeight: 30.6kgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items・Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Themed Base with LED Illumination・Title Logo Stand [BONUS PART]LED Power Supply Method: TBD* Please prepare batteries, USB cables, or other necessary items depending on the final power supply method.Copyright:(C) 2025 Legendary. All Rights Reserved. GODZILLA TM & © TOHO CO., LTD. MONSTERVERSE TM & (C) LegendaryFor more details, visit our online store

Mothra Product PV

