New Era for Salt Lake City's West Side as Landfill Remediation Sets Stage for Opportunity

Utah Inland Port Authority Launches North Temple Landfill Remediation

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Utah Inland Port Authority (UIPA) officially marked the beginning of remediation at the North Temple Landfill site with a symbolic first scoop on Wednesday, May 28, turning decades of waste into a foundation for economic opportunity.

The 770-acre site, located in Salt Lake City’s Northwest Quadrant, is being transformed from a long-dormant landfill into a future-ready hub for advanced manufacturing, clean energy, and sustainable industry. With support from state and local partners, UIPA is leading one of Utah’s most ambitious brownfield redevelopments.

“This isn’t just a cleanup—it’s a comeback,” said Ben Hart, Executive Director of the Utah Inland Port Authority. “We’re remediating with intention—laying the groundwork for high-wage jobs, future-focused industries, and a more resilient west side.”

The landfill, which closed in 1978, contains 660 acres of buried waste. The remediation plan includes constructing a modern waste repository, managing over 100 million gallons of contaminated water, and implementing robust odor, dust, and environmental safeguards.

“This project is proof that innovation and sustainability can drive economic revitalization,” said Gary McEntee, who is the head of Ninigret Group’s development and construction arm. Ninigret will be overseeing the remediation of the site. “From leachate evaporation to on-site road base recycling, we’re applying cutting-edge solutions to address complex environmental challenges.”

Cutting-edge leachate evaporation technology, licensed from innovators in Israel, is being deployed to reduce contaminated water volumes on-site—one of several advanced tools helping ensure a safe, sustainable transformation.

“The west side has carried the burden of this landfill for decades,” said UIPA board member and Salt Lake City Councilwoman Victoria Petro who reflected on the community significance of the effort. “Now we’re rewriting the story—remediating what’s past and building opportunity for the next generation.”

The project’s first phase is expected to be completed by the end of 2026. Once remediated, the site will be poised for industrial development that aligns with UIPA’s goals of sustainability, innovation, and community benefit.

“This site represents years of work, negotiation, and evolution,” said Utah Senator Jerry Stevenson and UIPA board member, who helped shape UIPA through legislative leadership. “The Inland Port is stronger because of the challenges we've overcome, and the future out here is bright.”

