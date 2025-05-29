Concourse’s CHPS360 Software Chosen for Largest U.S. Medical Center Abroad in Weilerbach, Germany

Rhine Ordnance Barracks Medical Center Replacement (ROBMCR) project.

MONETA, VA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Concourse Federal Group , LLC (Concourse), a leader in healthcare facility solutions, today announced that its CHPS360 platform has been selected as the 3D modeling and facility management solution for the buildout of the largest U.S. medical center outside the United States.CHPS360 helps reduce costs and improve efficiency by supporting the initial outfitting, transition, and activation of new or renovated healthcare facilities, ensuring they are fully equipped and operational on opening day.Upon completion, the 985,000-square-foot Rhine Ordnance Barracks Medical Center Replacement (ROBMCR) in Weilerbach, Germany, will deliver primary and specialized care to more than 200,000 U.S. military personnel and their families. The facility will feature nine operating rooms, 120 exam rooms, 68 inpatient beds, and a surge capacity for 25 additional beds.The German Construction Administration, in partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Defense Health Agency, awarded the construction contract to Züblin-Gilbane Germany Joint Venture. Subcontractors include AtkinsRéalis and Workplace Solutions Inc.CHPS360 empowers its users with AI-driven insights for superior facility planning, clash detection, design, and utility management. CHPS360 will enable the AtkinsRéalis and Workplace Solutions team to efficiently plan, execute, and track the installation of furniture, fixtures, and equipment (FF&E) using immersive 3D modeling, allowing stakeholders to visualize and interact with facility layouts in real time.The CHPS360 platform transforms user group meetings by enabling real-time visualization and interactive review of planned facility utilities. It leverages AI-driven analysis to immediately identify discrepancies, supports seamless two-way Revit file integration, automates approval tracking, and generates accurate pricing estimates.“We are honored that CHPS360 has been selected for this significant project,” said Geoffrey Perkins, President of Concourse Federal Group. “By integrating AI and advanced 3D modeling, CHPS360 will help deliver improved project outcomes and cost savings for our partners and the military community.”About Concourse:Concourse Federal Group specializes in healthcare facility design, activation, and outfitting. The CHPS360 platform is trusted by leading healthcare systems to optimize space, resources, and workflows, ensuring facilities meet evolving patient care needs.About AtkinsRéalis:AtkinsRéalis is a global leader in design, engineering, and project management.About Workplace Solutions Inc: Workplace Solutions Inc. provides services for government and commercial projects including medical equipment planning, clinical transition planning, and relocation planning.Contact: Miles Harrison at 571.417.8110 or mharrison@concoursefederal.com© 2025 Concourse Federal Group. All rights reserved.

