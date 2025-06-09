New Book Offers Hope and Inspiration for 20 Million People Diagnosed With Cancer

Hope and Inspiration

In her new book, Battling Cancer: Hope and Inspiration for the Journey Ahead, Penelope Cortez offers a compassionate, faith-filled guide for navigating cancer.

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Each year, more than 20 million people around the world hear the life-changing words, “You have cancer.” The emotional toll can be overwhelming—fear, confusion, and uncertainty often follow. But in the midst of the storm, this powerful new book is offering something essential: hope.In Battling Cancer: Hope and Inspiration for the Journey Ahead, author and cancer survivor Penelope Cortez delivers a heartfelt and empowering guide for those diagnosed with cancer and their loved ones. Drawing from her own life-altering diagnosis and recovery, Cortez shares hard-won insights on navigating treatment, coping with fear, and finding strength in faith and resilience.“This book is for anyone who feels lost after hearing that diagnosis,” says Cortez. More than just a memoir, Battling Cancer is a transformative resource—one that addresses the physical, emotional, and spiritual dimensions of healing. Cortez gently walks readers through the practical challenges of treatment, while also exploring deeper themes of purpose and inner renewal. With warmth and honesty, she emphasizes the importance of nutrition, exercise, mental wellness, and spiritual grounding.Whether you're newly diagnosed or have been struggling with cancer for some time, Cortez’s message is clear: Cancer doesn't define you. Instead, it may open the door to a new way of living—with strength, purpose, and hope.Released at a time when cancer cases continue to rise globally, Battling Cancer offers a much-needed message of encouragement and faith. Through her uplifting perspective and candid storytelling, Cortez reminds readers that even in the face of adversity, there is still room for hope, healing, and transformation.Battling Cancer: Hope and Inspiration for the Journey Ahead is available now in both paperback and digital formats.To purchase the book, visit Amazon About the Author--------------------------Penelope Cortez is a writer, philanthropist, and founder/CEO of Levers4Change, as well as a devoted wife and mother of two daughters. Her life took a profound turn when she was diagnosed with cancer, a journey which reshaped her perspective and deepened her faith in God. Inspired by Romans 12:13, she shares her story to inspire others to approach life with a new perspective by transforming one's mind, body and soul.To learn more about Cortez, visit PenelopeCortez.com Book Information--------------------------Title: Battling Cancer: Hope and Inspiration for the Journey AheadAuthor: Penelope CortezPublisher: Levers PressPublication Date: June 9, 2025Available: Amazon, IngramSparkISBN: 979-8-9917788-0-0Formats: Paperback, eBookMedia Kit Available Upon Request

