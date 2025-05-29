Global Thermal Spa And Wellness Market: Key Trends, Market Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast For 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Thermal Spa And Wellness Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The thermal spa and wellness market has witnessed a steady expansion over the recent years. This market is anticipated to grow from a total worth of $259.96 billion in 2024 to $272.74 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of nearly 4.9%. This expansion during the historic period can be attributed to various factors such as increased consumer focus on health and wellness, accelerating popularity of wellness tourism, growth in disposable incomes and luxury spending, broadening of the spa and hospitality sectors and heightened awareness of the benefits of thermal treatments.

Where Is The Thermal Spa And Wellness Market Headed In The Future?

Moving forward, the thermal spa and wellness market size is set for steady growth in the upcoming years, increasing to a projected $325.58 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.5%. This upsurge in the projected period can be linked to boosted wellness and medical tourism, escalating demand for unique spa and holistic experiences, increasing popularity of natural and organic treatments, increasing demand for anti-aging products, and the expansion of luxury wellness resorts.

What's Driving The Continued Growth Of The Thermal Spa And Wellness Market?

The rising popularity of wellness tourism is acting as a significant driver, propelling the growth of the thermal spa and wellness market going forward. Wellness tourism is seen as a means of enhancing personal health and well-being through varied offerings like spa treatments, yoga retreats, and holistic therapies. The escalating popularity of wellness tourism is due to a growing awareness of the importance of mental health and self-care. In the fast-paced and stressful modern life, people are increasingly seeking destinations that offer relaxation, rejuvenation, and a break from their daily routines. Thermal spas and wellness centers aim to enhance wellness tourism by providing distinct and revitalizing experiences that blend natural healing with comprehensive wellness treatments. The mineral-rich thermal waters offer various health benefits to guests, including enhanced circulation, pain relief, and detoxification.

Fascinating insights from Skift, a US-based travel company, show that in 2022, wellness travelers took 819.4 million international and domestic trips, reflecting a notable increase from 608 million trips in the previous year. Further, wellness trips accounted for 7.8% of all tourism trips, contributing 18.7% to the total tourism spending for that year. This spike in wellness tourism's popularity is undoubtedly fueling the growth of the thermal spa and wellness market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Thermal Spa And Wellness Market?

Prominent companies operating in the market include Villeroy & Boch, Aman Resorts, Jacuzzi Inc, Lemi Group, Lux Elements GmbH & Co. KG, SIX Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, HydroCo, Balboa Water Group, Chiva-Som International Health Resort, Therme Group, Oakworks Inc., Hygromatik GmbH, Getwell Biocare, Gharieni Group, Sommerhuber GmbH, ZIEGRA Eismaschinen GmbH, Aquavia Spa, Kemitron GmbH, SpaEquip Inc., Thai-Me Spa, Unbescheiden GmbH

How Is The Market Of The Thermal Spa And Wellness Segmented?

Significant advancements in the market have been carried out by industry heavyweights focusing on innovative solutions like thermal spa treatment services to enhance customer experience, promote relaxation and deliver holistic wellness solutions. Thermal spa treatment refers to wellness therapies that utilize natural hot springs, mineral-rich waters, or heated baths to promote relaxation, improve circulation, and support overall health.

How Is The Thermal Spa And Wellness Market Segmented?

The thermal spa and wellness market report examines the industry through numerous segments:

1 By Treatment Type: Hydrotherapy, Aromatherapy, Massage Therapy, Mud Baths And Wraps, Facial And Skin Treatments, Other Treatment Types

2 By Type Of Facility: Thermal Spas, Wellness Resorts And Hotels, Medical Wellness Centers

3 By Customer Preference: Luxury Experience, Budget-Friendly Experience

4 By Consumer Group: Men, Women.

Subsegments analyzed in the report include various categories under different treatment types, offering an exhaustive industry overview.

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Thermal Spa And Wellness Market?

For 2024, North America held the leading position in the thermal spa and wellness market. Other regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, Africa.

