Nekodanshi Transforms Event Marketing: Cosplay Walk Acts, Cosplayer Model Bookings & a Spectacular Dragon Experience

Book Cosplay Walk Acts, the rideable dragon show act "Ryu" & cosplayers for events & trade fairs of all kinds - incl. content creation & social media marketing!

NüRNBERG, BAVARIA, GERMANY, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cosplay agency Nekodanshi, active since 2018, is relaunching with a brand-new platform: Starting now, professional cosplay walk acts, the spectacular dragon show act “Ryu”, and a network of connected cosplayers can all be requested directly online through the new NekoConnect database. At the same time, the platform now features a public event and convention calendar, allowing organizers to add their events for free.

With this relaunch, Nekodanshi positions itself as a leading provider of immersive brand experiences, show highlights, and creative event formats in Europe.

New Tools for Organizers, Brands, and Cosplayers

• Book Cosplay Walk Acts – perfect for trade shows, events, marketing campaigns, or entertainment.

• NekoConnect Cosplayer Directory – with a search function to find and contact professional cosplayers.

• Dragon Show Act “Ryu” – a spectacular, rideable dragon for unforgettable stage moments, featuring built-in smoke and light effects.

• Event and Convention Calendar – free event listing for organizers and the community.

“We believe cosplay is a bridge between brands and people. With our new platform, we’re giving the scene the professional, creative stage it deserves,” says Max Wellner, aka @harukyucosplay, founder of Nekodanshi and a long-time cosplayer himself.

Cosplay Meets Events, Conventions & Gamification

Cosplay is no longer just a hobby – it’s a global cultural movement that sparks emotion, builds communities, and makes brands come alive. Nekodanshi leverages this potential to create interactive experiences at events, conventions, and trade fairs. From thematic cosplay campaigns, interactive walk acts, lead generation, photopoints, and panels to gamification elements such as QR code rallies, collectible cards, point quests, or AR features – visitors become active participants. This boosts dwell time, social media reach, and emotional brand connection.

Social Media Meets Live Experience – Content Creation Included

What excites onsite goes viral online: Nekodanshi fuses live event staging with professional social media marketing. The team doesn’t just offer cosplay acts and shows – they deliver a full-service content creation package. This includes photopoints, video production, short-form content for TikTok & Reels, and tailored campaign strategies for maximum visibility. The experienced creative team produces on-site content that generates real reach – perfectly aligned with brand identity, target audiences, and current trends.

Every event becomes not only an experience but a digital success.

Trusted by Both Fans and Corporations

Nekodanshi inspires not only anime and pop culture fans but also impresses in the professional world. Major companies like Volkswagen, Disney, Zag Entertainment, CrowdStrike, Enginesight, and Ferchau already rely on the agency’s creative power for their trade show and live event appearances. At the same time, smaller conventions, city festivals, and niche events also successfully collaborate with the team.

Cosplayer booking for Gamescom

