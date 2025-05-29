Healthcare Data Monetization Market to Reach $1.3B by 2031,Growing at 19% CAGR with Tech Innovation |DataM Intelligence

Healthcare Data Monetization

Healthcare data monetization market grows at 19% CAGR to $1.3Bn by 2031, driven by AI, analytics, and demand for improved patient outcomes.

Healthcare data monetization transforms patient information into actionable insights, fueling innovation, improving care delivery, and unlocking new revenue streams across the industry.” — DataM Intelligence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market OverviewThe Healthcare Data Monetization Market is rapidly evolving as healthcare providers and organizations realize the immense value embedded in patient and operational data. Valued at approximately $0.4 billion in 2024, the market is projected to grow to $1.3 billion by 2031, expanding at a robust CAGR of 19%. This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of advanced analytics, AI-driven insights, and cloud-based platforms that enable the conversion of raw healthcare data into monetizable assets. These insights help improve patient care, optimize operational efficiencies, and create new revenue channels while addressing regulatory and privacy concerns.Market DriversRising volume and variety of healthcare data generated from EHRs, wearables, and IoT devicesGrowing adoption of AI and machine learning for predictive analytics and personalized medicineIncreasing demand for cost optimization and operational efficiency in healthcare systemsExpansion of cloud computing and big data platforms facilitating data sharing and analyticsRegulatory support encouraging secure and compliant data exchangeSurge in partnerships and collaborations between healthcare providers and technology firmsGet Premium Sample Report : https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/healthcare-data-monetization-market Market Key PlayersThe market is highly competitive with key players offering innovative solutions and partnerships:Oracle CorporationMicrosoft CorporationAccenture plcVerato, IncMedable IncKomodo Health IncTIBCO Software Inc.Salesforce, Inc.Snowflake IncVirtusa CorporationThese companies focus on enhancing data integration, analytics, interoperability, and security, supporting healthcare organizations in maximizing data utility.Market SegmentationBy Data Source:Electronic Health Records (EHR)Clinical DataClaims DataWearable and IoT DataGenomic DataBy Application:Patient Engagement & OutcomesPopulation Health ManagementRevenue Cycle ManagementFraud Detection & Risk ManagementDrug Discovery & Clinical TrialsBy End User:Hospitals & ClinicsPharmaceutical & Biotechnology CompaniesResearch OrganizationsPayers & Insurance CompaniesGovernment AgenciesLatest News of USAMarch 2025: Microsoft partnered with major U.S. health systems to develop AI-powered tools that monetize anonymized patient data for research.February 2025: Oracle launched a healthcare data marketplace enabling providers to securely share data and generate revenue.January 2025: Accenture expanded its healthcare analytics service portfolio, focusing on data monetization strategies for payers and providers.Latest News of JapanApril 2025: Komodo Health collaborated with Japanese pharmaceutical firms to improve drug development using healthcare data analytics.February 2025: TIBCO Software announced a new partnership with Japan’s Ministry of Health to promote data-driven healthcare innovation.January 2025: Medable Inc. expanded operations in Japan, focusing on decentralized clinical trial data monetization.Key DevelopmentsNov 2024: Salesforce launched Health Cloud Einstein upgrades to enhance healthcare data monetization through AI insights.Oct 2024: Snowflake introduced a secure healthcare data-sharing platform supporting HIPAA-compliant monetization.Sept 2024: Virtusa Corporation partnered with global healthcare firms to deploy big data solutions for revenue cycle optimization.Aug 2024: Verato enhanced patient identity resolution technology to improve data quality and monetization potential.July 2024: Medable launched new decentralized trial data monetization tools integrated with blockchain for security.ConclusionThe healthcare data monetization market stands at a transformative crossroads, fueled by technological advancements, growing data volumes, and a pressing need for cost-effective healthcare delivery. As healthcare providers, payers, and pharmaceutical companies increasingly leverage data as a strategic asset, the market is set for sustained growth at a 19% CAGR through 2031. Key players’ innovations in AI, cloud computing, and data security will continue to drive adoption and unlock new value streams, improving patient outcomes while creating revenue opportunities in an increasingly data-driven industry.Related Reports :

