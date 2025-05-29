Surgical Energy Devices Market to Reach $17Bn by 2031, Growing at 7.3% CAGR with Tech Advancements| DataM Intelligence

The surgical energy devices market is expected to grow at 7.3% CAGR, reaching $17Bn by 2031, driven by tech innovation and rising surgical procedures.

Surgical energy devices are revolutionizing surgery by enabling precise, minimally invasive procedures that improve patient outcomes and reduce recovery times worldwide”
— DataM Intelligence
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview

The Surgical Energy Devices Market is witnessing robust growth, projected to rise from $11.1 billion in 2024 to $17 billion by 2031, at a steady CAGR of 7.3%. These devices, which use advanced energy forms such as radiofrequency, ultrasound, and laser to cut, coagulate, or ablate tissue, have transformed surgical practices by enabling minimally invasive procedures, reducing blood loss, and shortening recovery times. Increasing demand for such efficient surgical solutions across hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics is fueling market expansion globally.

Market Drivers

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases requiring surgical interventions, including cancer and cardiovascular disorders

Increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, which depend heavily on advanced energy devices

Continuous technological advancements in energy delivery systems, enhancing precision and safety

An increasing elderly population is driving a rise in the number of surgical procedures.

Expansion of healthcare infrastructure in developing regions increasing accessibility to advanced surgical tools

Supportive reimbursement policies are encouraging the adoption of minimally invasive procedures in major markets.

Rising awareness among surgeons and patients about the benefits of energy-based surgical devices

Market Key Players

Prominent players innovating and competing in this market include:

Olympus Corporation

Medical Device Business Services, Inc.

B. Braun SE

Medtronic PLC

Lotus Surgicals Pvt Ltd

Mavera Medical

HOLOGIC, INC

Smith+Nephew

Medline Industries, Inc

Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

These companies focus on R&D and strategic partnerships to enhance their product portfolios and expand their global footprint.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Radiofrequency Devices
Ultrasonic Devices
Electrosurgical Devices
Laser Devices
Others

By Application:

General Surgery
Gynecology
Cardiovascular Surgery
Orthopedic Surgery
Urology
Others

By End User:

Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Specialty Clinics

Latest News of USA

January 2025: Medtronic unveiled a next-gen ultrasonic surgical device with enhanced tissue sealing capabilities.
March 2025: HOLOGIC, INC received FDA clearance for a new radiofrequency device targeting gynecological surgeries.
February 2025: Smith+Nephew launched a minimally invasive electrosurgical platform aimed at orthopedic procedures.

Latest News of Japan

April 2025: Olympus Corporation introduced an advanced laser device optimized for urological procedures.
February 2025: B. Braun SE received government support to promote surgical energy devices in cancer treatments.
January 2025: Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH partnered with leading Japanese hospitals to develop customized energy-based surgical solutions.

Key Developments

Oct 2024: Medical Device Business Services, Inc. launched an AI-powered electrosurgical system enhancing surgical precision.

Aug 2024: Lotus Surgicals Pvt Ltd released a multifunctional ultrasonic device reducing operative time.

Jul 2024: Medline Industries, Inc expanded its surgical energy device distribution in Asia-Pacific markets.

Jun 2024: Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH obtained FDA clearance for a new laser device for gynecological surgeries.

May 2024: Mavera Medical formed global partnerships to broaden the availability of energy-based surgical devices.

Conclusion

The surgical energy devices market is set for significant growth fueled by technological innovation, the rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and expanding healthcare infrastructure worldwide. As key players continue to develop safer, more efficient, and versatile devices, adoption rates are expected to accelerate, improving surgical outcomes and patient care. With strong growth prospects in both developed and emerging markets, this sector remains pivotal in advancing modern surgical practices.

